3rd ODI: Gautam Gambhir jokingly makes big predication about Sri Lanka's defeat, breaks the Internet

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Team India broke the record for the biggest win (by runs) in ODIs as it defeated Sri Lanka by 317 runs in the 3rd and final match of the series on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram. India broke New Zealand’s record (win by 290 runs) to script history at the Greenfield Stadium.

It was not only Rohit Sharma’s team, former India opener Gautam Gambhir too broke the record, setting the internet afire by jokingly making a bold predication about the margin of India’s win — and it ultimately came true, catching the imagination of social media users.

Opting to bat, India posted a mammoth score of 390/5 in 50 overs with Virat Kohli (166 not out) and Shubhman Gill (116) hitting centuries. In response, Sri Lanka’s run-chase ended in merely 22 overs, as the side could only reach 73.

But something interesting happened in the studio room. In the middle of the Indian inning during a break in the programme, Gautam Gambhir was asked about his prediction for Sri Lanka’s score.

Gambhir jokingly said India could win the match by a margin of 300 runs.

Following his statement, Gill and Kohli smashed the Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park and helped India set a big score. India then returned to bundle out Sri Lanka for 73 runs and won the match by 317 runs.

After the huge win over Sri Lanka, the video of Gambhir went viral on the social media platform Koo App where the programme’s anchor bows down in tribute to Gambhir for his predication.

India clinched the three-match series 3-0, having beaten the islanders by 67 runs in the opening match in Guwahati, and by four wickets in the second game at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Team India will be next seen in action against New Zealand as the two sides meet for a three-match ODI series. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will continue to be a part of the team but K.L Rahul remains absent due to personal commitments. Axar Patel will also miss the series as Shahbaz Ahmed has been named in the squad.

–IANS

bsk

3rd ODI: India sweep to 3-0 series win against Sri Lanka with a 317-run thrashing
Morne Morkel joins New Zealand Women's team's coaching group for T20 World Cup
