scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

3rd ODI: Look at scoring runs on every ball when going out to bat, says Shreyas Iyer

By News Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (IANS) India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer believes one has to look at scoring runs on every ball while going out to bat in the ODIs.

Iyer has been a key figure in India’s middle-order for ODIs in 2022, making 724 runs at an average of 55.69 in 15 innings.

In ODIs against Sri Lanka, Iyer has two scores of 28. But his ability to rotate the strike and bat well against spin in the middle overs is something which will come handy on Indian pitches when the 2023 ODI World Cup will be held in the country in October and November.

“I do look at scoring runs on every ball when I go out to bat. I see to it that momentum is on my side. My approach is to chase balls. In ODIs if you get to a start, you have to see to it that you maintain the rhythm and not complicate things,” he said in a pre-match chat with broadcasters.

In a hectic cricketing schedule and competition high for ODI batting spots, Iyer added it is key to grab every chance coming his way. “Depends on the workload. If we travel a lot, I try and give my body a break.”

“Otherwise I get a good hit to see my eyes are in place. I don’t think about the past or future but stay in the moment and look to seize every opportunity I get.”

India have already won the series, thanks to victories in Guwahati and Kolkata. A win in the third ODI at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram will give India a 3-0 series triumph, having won T20I series 2-1 against the same opposition earlier in the month.

–IANS

nr/cs

Previous article
Plastic recycling: CIPET to teach bodies latest reuse technology
Next article
ChatGPT fools scientists by writing fake research paper abstracts
This May Also Interest You
News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Todd Field recalls how Tom Cruise saved his film from Harvey Weinstein

News

Pamela Anderson says she never read letter from 'Pam & Tommy' star Lily James

News

Akshay posts first look of 'Selfiee', triggers remake debate

News

Sanjana Sanghi wraps up film alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu

News

Til ke laddu, khichdi and kites: Vidisha Srivastava shares Makar Sankranti memories

News

'MasterChef India' judge Garima Arora on challenges of being a female chef

Sports

It would be tough to write Rafa off at any point: John McEnroe

Technology

WhatsApp working on 'Block' shortcut

Technology

Software company CircleCi says hackers stole customers' data

News

'Pathaan' trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues

News

'Pathaan' trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues

News

As 'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai' clocks 23 yrs, Hrithik's on-screen bro remembers time together

News

When only nature speaks in snow-marooned Manali villages

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Focused on improving the counterattack, South Africa aim to clinch victory against France

Technology

ChatGPT fools scientists by writing fake research paper abstracts

Technology

Plastic recycling: CIPET to teach bodies latest reuse technology

Technology

Apple may release HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.3 beta

News

Sonam Kapoor tweets about pollution in Mumbai, evokes varied reactions

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US