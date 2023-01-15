3rd ODI: Look at scoring runs on every ball when going out to bat, says Shreyas Iyer

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (IANS) India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer believes one has to look at scoring runs on every ball while going out to bat in the ODIs.

Iyer has been a key figure in India’s middle-order for ODIs in 2022, making 724 runs at an average of 55.69 in 15 innings.

In ODIs against Sri Lanka, Iyer has two scores of 28. But his ability to rotate the strike and bat well against spin in the middle overs is something which will come handy on Indian pitches when the 2023 ODI World Cup will be held in the country in October and November.

“I do look at scoring runs on every ball when I go out to bat. I see to it that momentum is on my side. My approach is to chase balls. In ODIs if you get to a start, you have to see to it that you maintain the rhythm and not complicate things,” he said in a pre-match chat with broadcasters.

In a hectic cricketing schedule and competition high for ODI batting spots, Iyer added it is key to grab every chance coming his way. “Depends on the workload. If we travel a lot, I try and give my body a break.”

“Otherwise I get a good hit to see my eyes are in place. I don’t think about the past or future but stay in the moment and look to seize every opportunity I get.”

India have already won the series, thanks to victories in Guwahati and Kolkata. A win in the third ODI at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram will give India a 3-0 series triumph, having won T20I series 2-1 against the same opposition earlier in the month.

