scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Adoration in India hasn't spoiled Sachin Tendulkar and that's amazing: Andy Flower

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Andy Flower, the head coach of Gulf Giants in the ongoing inaugural edition of ILT20, expressed his admiration for legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar, saying despite all the adoration showered on him, he hasn’t been spoilt by it as a human being.

“I’ve always admired Anil Kumble; obviously, he is an amazing bowler and a great competitor. And then I was fortunate enough to work with him in the coaching context. But I’ve got to settle with Sachin. We played against him a lot, and he scored tonnes of runs against us.”

“I had the privilege of sitting behind the stumps with him for hours on end, watching him play. So, I think he’s the guy, and not just because of his playing ability, but also because of the way he carried himself throughout his career. Now the adoration that he gets in India could very easily spoil a person and that hasn’t happened to him and that’s amazing,” Flower, the former Zimbabwe player, was quoted as saying by broadcasters Zee.

Flower, who is also head coach of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), further disclosed how he works with a player individually when they are in their tough times during a tournament.

“Well, the one thing I think that we all have to accept is that there will always be change, and if you are expected to change quickly for both positive results and negative results, that’s not how the world works. So, I think accepting that you are a flawed human being and that there will be ups and downs along your path is important.”

“I think that’s a good starting point. From there, I think with that foundational understanding, you can say to yourself, “How do I want to excel?” What do I need to do? And with that, if you like, “wisdom”. it’s easier for a player to accept that not every day is going to go his way.”

Gulf Giants are doing exceptionally well in the ILT20 with three wins in as many matches as now. Flower, who has been in cricket coaching since 2007, explained how he had to make changes in his coaching style over the years in the fast-evolving world of cricket.

“It’s definitely changed. And I’d be really embarrassed to make such an error and say that it hadn’t, because we all love to develop in our own different ways. And with the experiences that I’ve had, initially, as a young coach, sort of 40 years old, taking over England, and now that I’m 54, I’ve been through all sorts of different experiences as a coach and a leader.”

“So, I would very much hope that I’ve developed and become better. To give a little more detail, as I guess I’ve softened a little as a coach and become a little more empathetic with the players, even if I hop back to my captaincy days, I think I was quite impatient and quite scathing of others occasionally if they didn’t put in what I thought were the standards that were required.”

“So, empathy helps you listen better, helps understand individuals better, and helps you understand group dynamics better. And with that understanding and awareness, you can make better decisions. So, I hope I’m headed in that direction.”

Desert Vipers play the Gulf Giants at 3:30 PM IST on January 22 in Dubai International Stadium.

Cricket fans across the world can catch the telecast in India on Zee5, Zee Cinema SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, &Pictures HD, &Flix SD, &Flix HD, Zee Zest SD, Zee Zest HD, Zee Bangla Cinema, Zee Thirai.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Previous article
Google Account switcher gets Material You redesign on web
Next article
SA20: Pretoria Capitals run riot in Durban to cement top spot
This May Also Interest You
Sports

2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan to play in upcoming LLC Masters in Qatar

Sports

SA20: Pretoria Capitals run riot in Durban to cement top spot

Technology

Google Account switcher gets Material You redesign on web

News

Cameron to Rajamouli: If you ever want to make a movie over here, let's talk

Technology

Apple ordered 4 sizes of OLED displays for iPad Pro, MacBook Pro

Sports

2nd ODI: India win toss, elect to bowl first against New Zealand

Technology

Instagram overfocused on videos, reels last year: Head

News

Response to coming out as non-binary has been positive for Janelle Monae

News

Salman's brother Sohail Khan helps woman in the street

Technology

Contract personnel deleted software files: US on mega aviation outage

News

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announces another collaboration with Guneet Monga on b'day

Technology

Google may introduce ChatGPT competitor in May

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia bags Ekta Kapoor's 'LSD 2'

News

How Parineeti Chopra turned a 'master scuba diver'!

News

Soundarya Sharma evicted from the house of 'Bigg Boss 16'

News

Prateek Kuhad feels the Internet has empowered musicians like never before

Sports

Australian Open: Bencic beats Giorgi to reach fourth round, continue unbeaten January run

Technology

How Google-CCI fight becomes India's digital opportunity

News

Drew Barrymore set up with her teen crush Corey Feldman by Spielberg

News

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman Khan blasts Tina Datta for revealing Shalin Bhanot’s scandalous secret

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US