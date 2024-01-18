AFC Asian Cup: China held goalless draw again, host Qatar wins Group A

Doha, Jan 18 (IANS) China got another goalless draw at the AFC Asian Cup after being held 0-0 by Lebanon in the second round of Group A. In the first round, China had a 0-0 draw with Tajikistan, while Lebanon lost to host Qatar 3-0. Both China and Lebanon were desperately seeking a win to keep their chances of advancing to the knockout stage alive.

In the 45th minute, China’s forward Zhang Yuning unleashed two consecutive strikes in the penalty area which were saved by Lebanese goalkeeper Ostafa Matar, reports Xinhua.

Lebanon was close to open scoring in the stoppage time of first half, but Hassan Maatouk’s right footed shot from outside the box went off the crossbar in a counterattack.

The Lebanese side hit the woodwork again in the 52nd minute by Hasan Srour following a combination play with Bassel Jradi.

In the 65th minute, Chinese striker Wu Lei had the best opportunity of match, but his close range shot was cleared before the goal line, after Dai Weijun crossed the ball into the goal area.

In the other match of Group A on Wednesday, Qatar secured a spot in the knockout stage as group winners, beating Tajikistan 1-0 thanks to Akram Afif’s third goal in two matches.

In the 17th minute, Almoez Ali’s precise pass from center circle gave Afif one-on-one opportunity to flick the ball home.

After the first two rounds, Qatar leads the group with six points, China ranks second with two points, Tajikistan and Lebanon have one point each.

China will take on Qatar in the third round next Monday, while Lebanon plays against Tajikistan at the same time.

A total of 24 teams are competing in six groups at the ongoing Asian Cup. The top two of each group and the four best third-finishers will advance to the round-of-16 knockout stage.

