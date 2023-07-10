scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

AFC U17 Asian Cup: Japan power past Korea Republic to lift the title

By Agency News Desk

Pathum Thani (Thailand), July 2 (IANS) Asian giants Japan became the first side to have their name engraved on the new AFC U17 Asian Cup trophy after defeating 10-man Korea Republic 3-0 in the final of the 2023 edition at the Pathum Thani Stadium on Sunday.

Gaku Nawata scored twice while Yutaka Michiwaki netted the third after Korea Republic were reduced to 10 men in the 44th minute, helping Japan add the title to the three AFC U-16 Championship crowns won previously.

Japan settled quickly and could have opened the scoring in the fifth minute when Nawata advanced down the left before squaring the ball to an unmarked Michiwaki who, however, failed to keep his shot down on the turn from just above the six-yard-box.

Korea Republic responded almost immediately, but Japan keeper Wataru Goto redeemed himself after initially failing to hold on to Kim Myeong-Jun’s shot from above the box by recovering to prevent the forward from placing the ball in the net.

Two minutes later, Japan had another opportunity when Ryunosuke Sato sent a deep ball to Yumeki Yoshinaga who lost his marker down the left flank but then failed to find an unmarked Nawata with Korea Republic keeper Hong Seong-min intercepting the pass, said a report on the AFC website.

The game, however, took a dramatic turn in the 43rd minute when Ko Jong-hyun received his marching orders after picking up a second yellow card for a foul on Michiwaki just outside the box.

Even as the Korean Republic tried to regroup, up stepped Nawata to beautifully strike the free-kick over the wall and past a despairing Seong-min.

Japan raced off the blocks in the second half and kept the Korea Republic on their toes with Sato missing his effort from distance in the 47th minute before Michiwaki and Nawata saw their efforts from inside the box saved by Seong-min.

Korea Republic struggled to hold down the attacking Japanese side and they fell further behind in the 66th minute from a slick passing move which was orchestrated by Sato, who unleashed an unmarked Kohei Mochizuki, who nutmegged Kim Hyun-min before feeding Nawata for a fine finish.

As the Korea Republic pushed forward in an attempt to salvage the final, Japan struck their third deep in added time through Michiwaki (pictured above) as the celebrations erupted.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
FIH Pro League: Spain overcome young Germans in a hard-fought clash
Next article
Uma, Rashi, Anusha earn call-ups, no place for Renuka, Richa, Shikha in India’s squads for Bangladesh tour (ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Defensa y Justicia rise to sixth in Argentine top flight

Sports

Verstappen makes it five from five with F1 Austrian GP win

Sports

Kyrgios out of Wimbledon with wrist injury

Sports

There is pressure here still pressure begins on big stage, says Shanaka after SL qualify for ODI WC

Sports

Diamond League: Avinash Sable finishes fifth in 3000m steeplechase in Stockholm

Sports

Uma, Rashi, Anusha earn call-ups, no place for Renuka, Richa, Shikha in India’s squads for Bangladesh tour (ld)

Sports

FIH Pro League: Spain overcome young Germans in a hard-fought clash

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Dipendra Singh Airee leads Nepal to tight three-wicket win over UAE

Sports

Uma Chetry, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy & Minnu Mani picked in Indian squads for Bangladesh tour

Sports

National Swimming C'ship: Nina Venkatesh, Maana Patel, Lineysha, Aryan Nehra set national records on Day 1

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia survive stunning Ben Stokes onslaught at Lord’s to take 2-0 series lead

Sports

SAFF Championship: Practice, confidence, fitness key to India's shoot-out success vs Lebanon

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia seek probe into verbal abuse, physical contact incidents in Lord’s Long Room

Sports

Sri Lanka book spot in Men’s ODI World Cup with a nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe in qualifiers (ld)

Sports

Jr women's hockey nationals: M.P. beat Karnataka, Mizoram thrash Chandigarh

Sports

Sri Lanka book spot in Men’s ODI World Cup with nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe in qualifiers

Sports

Ashes 2023: Drama at Lord’s as Jonny Bairstow is run-out under controversial circumstances

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic eyes No.24; Swiatek leads women's draw (preview)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US