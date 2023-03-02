scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Aiden Markram credits SA20 'good vibes' for Proteas Test century

By News Bureau

Centurion, March 2 (IANS) Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain Aiden Markram has credited the ‘good vibes’ of the SA20 in helping him to resurrect his Proteas’ Test career.

Markram led the Sunrisers to the inaugural SA20 title just under a month ago in front of a capacity Wanderers crowd. He also claimed the Player of the Season award for his brilliant performances with bat and ball for the Sunrisers.

And now upon his comeback to the Proteas Test squad after missing the previous tour to Australia, Markram has struck a sublime 115 on the opening day of the two-match series against the West Indies at Centurion.

It was the first time that Markram was back at Centurion after his scintillating century at the same venue that helped the Sunrisers eliminate the Joburg Super Kings in the second SA20 semi-final.

“It is obviously very different (format) but I suppose at any stage when you get runs under your belt, you take confidence from it,” Markram said.

“The SA20, as we all said, was a great competition. We finished nicely as a team … those sort of happy vibes, good vibes, you carry forward,” he added.

The right-handed batter was visibly emotional after reaching his first Test century since 2019 — and his only one at Centurion — and admitted that he was close to letting it all out upon reaching the milestone.

“I was fighting the tears a bit. It meant quite a lot to me, it’s been a strange journey, so I’m just grateful that it worked out,” Markram said.

“It’s always a bit more special [at Centurion] when you reach milestones on your home ground because you know friends and family are present too.There was a lot of relief too. That’s what it boiled down to,” he added.

It has been a really good period in the 28-year-old’s career thus far this year with Markram also being installed as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, replacing New Zealand’s Kane Williamson.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
Australia to play Ecuador in World Cup homecoming
Next article
Will Smith accepts special honour at AAFCA, gives first speech since 2022 Oscars
This May Also Interest You
News

Sukhbir reveals how he, Salman Khan came up with 'Billi Billi Akh'

Sports

3rd Test, Day 2: India trail Australia by 75 runs at lunch after Umesh, Ashwin heroics

News

Popular Odia actor Pintu Nanda passes away

News

Harry Styles pauses Melbourne concert to help scared female fan come out to her parents

News

MC Stan raps with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik in an unseen video from Farah Khan’s party

News

Priety Zinta 'cannot believe it's been 7 years' since her wedding

News

Donnie Yen called out 'John Wick 4', 'Rogue One' Asian stereotypes, got scripts changed

Technology

US inches closer to ban TikTok nationwide over data security concerns

Technology

US consumer tech firm Honeywell appoints Ashish Modi as India biz head

Sports

Abde goal gives Osasuna narrow Copa del Rey lead against Athletic Club

Sports

3rd Test, Day 2: Umesh, Ashwin pick three wickets each as India bowl out Australia for 197

News

Farah Khan says she choreographed her first song for Ayesha Jhulka

Fashion & Lifestyle

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo sizzles in purple dress at Dior’s 2023 Fall-Winter Women’s Fashion Show

Sports

Dubai Tennis Championships: Djokovic eases past Griekspoor to enter quarterfinal

News

'Creed III' star Michael B. Jordan, Hennessy team up for boxing gym pop-up in LA

News

Shah Rukh Khan to shoot action sequence for a week during April end for ‘Tiger 3’

News

Ed Sheeran announces new album, reveals wife had tumour during pregnancy

News

Will Smith accepts special honour at AAFCA, gives first speech since 2022 Oscars

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US