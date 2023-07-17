scorecardresearch
AIFF adopts ‘research based’ approach to develop Indian football, takes up IMT Ghaziabad as its research partner

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between All India Football Federation (AIFF) and IMT Ghaziabad in a bid to empower Indian football through research and innovation, here on Monday.

Shaji Prabhakaran, secretary general, AIFF, Razek Zaman, Head- Partnerships & Collaborations, Dr Vishal Talwar, Director- IMT Ghaziabad, Kanishka Pandey, Head-Sports Research Centre IMT Ghaziabad, Prof Nivisha Singh and Prof Nihar Amoncar amongst other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Shahji said that this is the first example for India when a reputed educational institution has come forward to promote football as well and is doing research in this scientific manner.

IMT Ghaziabad Director Vishal Talwar said that the world’s famous universities Oxford, Cambridge, Stanford are not only leading in academics, but the students of these universities are leading among Olympic medal winners.

IMT Ghaziabad has come forward to take initiatives to promote sports in the country along similar lines along with academics.

Kanishka said that Indian football is on the right trajectory. “We will leave no stone unturned in reviving the lost glory of India in football and making India a football superpower. IMT Ghaziabad will not only prepare phased plans in association with All India Football Federation but will also discharge its responsibilities in implementing them.”

–IANS

cs

