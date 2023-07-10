scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

AIFF Executive Committee inducts five new clubs into I-League, revives Federation Cup

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, July 3 (IANS) The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday inducted five new clubs for the next edition of the I-League and also decided to revive the traditional annual club competition Federation Cup.

The executive committee of the AIFF, which met in Bengaluru on Monday with President Kalyan Chaubey presiding over, in its first order of the day, decided to accommodate all five bidders into the I-League, with the vision of expanding the competition to a stronger league.

The new clubs will be based in Varanasi, UP, Punjab, Bengaluru and Ambala, Haryana.

The League Committee of the AIFF had shortlisted five entities that had placed their respective bids for corporate entries into the I-League. The selected entities are YMS Finance Pvt Ltd (Varanasi, UP), Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd (Bhaini Sahib Village, Punjab), Nimida United Sports Development Pvt Ltd (Bengaluru, Karnataka), Concatenate Advest Advisory Pvt Ltd (Delhi), and Bunkerhill Pvt Ltd (Ambala, Haryana).

“The Committee, in line with AIFF’s long-term plan, Vision 2047, felt it would be prudent to revive a legacy competition like the Federation Cup. To that extent, it decided that the Federation Cup will be the premier cup competition in India from the 2023-24 season onwards,” the AIFF said in a release.

KSFA General Secretary Satyanarayan M. was, upon the proposal of President Chaubey, appointed by the Committee as the new Deputy Secretary General of the All India Football Federation.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said in his opening address, “This Executive Committee meeting is being held on a day when the Indian Senior Men’s National Team is preparing to battle it out against Kuwait in the final of the SAFF Championship tomorrow. Despite two teams from outside the SAFF region, who are regarded as considerably stronger sides, playing in the current SAFF Championship, India made the final and are going for the 9th title.

“This is ample testimony of India’s growing footballing strength. Having reached the FIFA Ranking of 100 after winning back-to-back tournaments in Imphal and Bhubaneswar, it is proved that Indian Football is moving in the right direction. I congratulate the entire Executive Committee on putting up a great effort in taking the correct path for achieving our ultimate goal,” he added.

He further stated, “The biggest strength of this Executive Committee is their complete faith in running the game in the country in the most democratic manner. Perhaps, never before has the Federation been run with so much inner democracy, where everybody has the right to air their views and opinions.”

AIFF Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran said, after the conclusion of the Committee’s meeting, “We had open discussions on Indian Football agendas, especially the decision to inculcate five new clubs into the Hero I-League, which is historic. I am thankful to the League Committee and the Executive Committee for this. Also, I congratulate Satyanarayan for being appointed Deputy Secretary General, which will add to the strength of the AIFF in delivering and improving secretariat decisions.”

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ODI WC Qualifiers: Netherlands stay in hunt for World Cup berth with 74-run win over Oman
Next article
Wimbledon: Swiatek overcomes China's Zhu; Pegula, Garcia too reach second round (women's roundup)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'When did I bowl with new ball…': Ben Stokes' reply on Australian media 'crybaby' jibe

Sports

Jr Women National: Odisha secure place in quarterfinals

Sports

Paulinho joins Atletico Mineiro on permanent deal

Sports

China's Wang reaches second round at Wimbledon, Zheng ousted by Siniakova

Sports

West Indies Women's squad announced for T20I series against Ireland

Sports

Montreal Tigers are all set to roar louder in this edition of Global T20, says head coach Dav Whatmore

Sports

Argentina's World Cup-winning goalie Emiliano Martinez reaches Kolkata

Sports

Wimbledon: Djokovic overcomes sluggish start to advance; Rublev, Musetti in 2nd round (roundup)

Sports

Chefs de Mission Seminar of Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou

Sports

Wimbledon: Swiatek overcomes China's Zhu; Pegula, Garcia too reach second round (women's roundup)

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Netherlands stay in hunt for World Cup berth with 74-run win over Oman

Sports

Carlsen, Nakamura, Firouzja line up for strongest Bullet Chess Championship ever

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Rublev races into second round on rain-hit first day; Djokovic's match interrupted

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Yusuf Pathan, Eoin Morgan, Mohd Hafeez among 75 players picked in the draft

Sports

Chamari Athapaththu's unbeaten century leads Sri Lanka to first-ever ODI series win over New Zealand

Sports

SAFF Championship: India's impregnable defence up against Kuwait's attacking flair in the finale (preview)

Sports

Athletics: Coach's timely advice helped Neeraj Chopra win Lausanne Diamond League despite low fitness

Sports

Ashes 2023: Sir Geoffrey Boycott demands public apology from Australia over Bairstow stumping

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US