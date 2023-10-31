scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ajax appoint former player Van't Schip as interim coach

Dutch soccer club Ajax unveiled John van't Schip as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

By Agency News Desk
Ajax appoint former player Van't Schip as interim coach
Ajax appoint former player Van't Schip as interim coach _ pic courtesy news agency

The Hague, Oct 31 (IANS) Dutch soccer club Ajax unveiled John van’t Schip as interim head coach for the rest of the season. The 59-year-old former player signed a deal until mid-2025, having agreed to continue the second year of his contract as technical manager to make room for a new head coach. Van’t Schip succeeds Maurice Steijn, who was fired last Monday after only four months at the helm due to a string of historic bad results, Xinhua reports.

Ajax are currently 18th and last place in the Eredivisie, for the first time in the history of the four-time winner of the European Champions Cup/Champions League. Last Sunday, Ajax lost 5-2 to leaders PSV in Eindhoven.

Australian Michael Valkanis, 49, left his job as head coach of Hapoel Tel Aviv and joined Van’t Schip’s staff as assistant. Hedwiges Maduro, who led Ajax on an interim basis for one week, returned to his role as assistant.

From 1981 to 1992, Van’t Schip played in the first team of Ajax, after which he moved to Genoa in Italy. In 1988, he was part of the Netherlands squad that captured the European title.

After his active career, Van’t Schip had several functions within Ajax, from coach at the youth academy to assistant of the first team. He also was head coach at FC Twente, Melbourne Heart, Melbourne City, Chivas Guadalajara, PEC Zwolle and, from 2019 until 2021, head coach of the national team of Greece.

–IANS

bc

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sundar Pichai defends Google’s biz practices, says our products are good for internet
Next article
At $19bn, X’s valuation now less than half of what Musk spent to acquire it
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US