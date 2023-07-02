scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Akhil Rabindra finishes with an impressive P5 & P8 in Round 3 of the European GT4 Series

By Agency News Desk

Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium), July 2 (IANS) Bengaluru-born Akhil Rabindra, the only Asian on the European GT4 Series Grid, finished the third round of the series with a fifth and eighth finish at the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium in the Pro-AM category

This is the second season that Rabindra is representing the Racing Spirit of Leman along with his Belgian teammate, Rodrigue Gillion as he drives the Aston Martin Vantage AMR in this season.

Akhil began the round with P8 in Qualification 1 where he finished two laps with a timing of 2:31.348. While his team member Gillion managed secure P11 in Qualifying 2 for the team with a timing of 2:35.008 finishing three laps.

In the main races of the series, Rabindra started Race 1 at P8 in the Pro-AM category and 27th overall in the grid and Gillion finished the race on an impressive P5 in the Pro-AM category.

The duo started Race 2 in the grid at P11 in the Pro-AM category. Post Gillion’s start in race 2, Rabindra managed to climb up places and finish the race impressively at P8 in the Pro-AM category with a timing of 1:02:25.058.

Talking about the race, Rabindra said, “We are happy with our progress this weekend, we got our best-ever result of P5 in the category. Race two was a bit trickier with the wet conditions and we might have left a couple of positions on the table. Misano is a track we both like and we are looking forward to an even stronger result.”

Rabindra currently is in 8th position in the Pro-AM driver’s classification table with 38 points.

Rabindra had a spectacular domestic season winning the Drivers’ Championship in the inaugural season of the Indian Racing League. Akhil Rabindra will be back on the grid for Round 4 of the European GT4 at Misano circuit in Italy which will take place from July 14–16.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes 2023: Australia's strong bowling performance leaves England with 257 runs to win for exciting day five
Next article
Twitter to soon increase rate limits: Musk
This May Also Interest You
News

Baloji’s ‘Omen’ derived from his personal experiences

Health & Lifestyle

TN holds medical camp for sanitary workers

News

Aditya Roy Kapur admits his love for rock, electronic music

News

Kichcha Sudeep goes demonic in bloody teaser for ‘Kichcha 46’

Technology

WhatsApp blocks over 65 lakh bad accounts in India in May

News

Sreejita De marries longtime boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape in Germany

News

Zoe Saldana to play illegal immigrant in hubby's political-thriller ‘The Absence of Eden’

News

Alia Bhatt shot for 'Tum Kya Mile' 4 months after baby Raha’s delivery

Technology

Opioid pain relievers not helpful for back & neck pain, carry misuse risks

News

Birthday girl Shirley Setia loves to dig Kishore Kumar, R D Burman songs in monsoon

News

Anurag Basu's 'Metro…In Dino' sets release date on March 29, 2024

News

Nimisha Vakharia to play aunt to leading lady in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti'

Technology

NASA's Mars helicopter 'phones home' after a silence of over 2 months

Technology

Study shows 58% of malware families sold as service are ransomware

Technology

Rising temperature linked to serious vision impairment among elderly

News

‘Secret Invasion’ director Ali Selim says Russia-Ukraine war enhanced the series’ darker tone

News

Russell Crowe wants to be paid for answering questions about ‘Gladiator 2’!

Technology

Twitch to host TwitchCon Paris as planned despite protests

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US