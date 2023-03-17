scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

All England Open: Treesa-Gayatri only Indians left standing as others suffer second-round losses

By News Bureau

Birmingham, March 17 (IANS) The women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were the only Indians to make it to the quarterfinals of the All England Open Badminton Championships as compatriots Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth, pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered losses in their respective second round matches, here.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Gayatri and Treesa defeated former world No. 1 Japanese pair of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota 21-14, 24-22 in 50 minutes in their round of 16 match on Thursday night.

The world No 17 pair will now take on the world No. 23 women’s doubles pair of Liu Xuan Xuan and Li Wen Mei of China in the quarter-finals.

However, last year’s runner up Lakshya Sen crashed out of the men’s singles event after losing to Anders Antonsen of Denmark in straight games at the Utilita Arena.

World No. 19 Sen began the match on a positive note but once the two shuttlers were tied at 11-11, two-time world championships medallist Antonsen upped the ante to win 10 of the next 12 points and go 1-0 up.

Sen, a world championships bronze medallist, mounted a comeback to lead Anders Antonsen by six points at the second break. However, a series of consecutive points saw the Dane race ahead and take the match 21-13, 21-15 in 52 minutes.

Meanwhile, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy lost to in-form Chinese shuttlers Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang 21-10, 17-21, 19-21 in the men’s doubles clash.

Other Indian players HS Prannoy, ranked ninth, and former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth also lost in their men’s singles round of 16 matches. Prannoy went down to world No. 3 Indonesian shuttler Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 20-22, 21-15, 17-21. Srikanth, world No. 22, faced a 17-21, 15-21 defeat at the hands of world No. 6 Japanese shuttler Kodai Naraoka.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
Mehul Agarwal aka Pebble Boy is focused on creating music that is authentic and true to his vision
Next article
On his first post-Oscars appearance, Ram Charan receives rousing reception at IGI
This May Also Interest You
News

Singer-composer Deepak Rathore’s ‘Tu Jo Nahi Hai Yaha’ presented by T-Series is out now

Fashion n Lifestyle

Rubina Dilaik looks drop-dead gorgeous in a multicolored outfit

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors on 12-hr strike in Kerala to protest against attacks

Health & Lifestyle

Patna reports 1 swine flu, 2 H3N2 cases

Health & Lifestyle

Baby dies in mother's womb after doc refuses C-section surgery without paying Rs 10K bribe in K'taka

News

As India celebrates the Oscars, looking back at Satyajit Ray the writer

News

Gal Gadot wishes 'ma' Alia Bhatt on her 30th birthday

News

Ananya, dad Chunky Panday shake a leg to 'Saat Samundar Paar'

News

Demi Lovato to make directorial debut with child stardom documentary

Sports

Indian Wells: Alcaraz returns to semifinals, defending champion Fritz bows out

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash’s brother Pratik is happy to meet Jiju Karan Kundrra

News

Barry Keoghan in talks with Paul Mescal for 'Gladiator' sequel

News

On his first post-Oscars appearance, Ram Charan receives rousing reception at IGI

Others

Mehul Agarwal aka Pebble Boy is focused on creating music that is authentic and true to his vision

Sports

Real Sociedad, Real Betis out of Europa League, Sevilla cling on

News

Sana Khan and Mufti Anas Saiyad are expecting their first child

Sports

LLC Masters: Amla, Kallis fifties lead World Giants to final with win over Asia Lions

Health & Lifestyle

First H3N2 case confirmed in Madhya Pradesh, patient in home isolation

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US