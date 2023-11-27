scorecardresearch
All square in Derby d'Italia

The highly-anticipated Derby d'Italia between Juventus and Inter Milan ended 1-1 as Lautaro Martinez canceled out Dusan Vlahovic's opener at the Allianz stadium

By Agency News Desk
Rome, Nov 27 (IANS) The highly-anticipated Derby d’Italia between Juventus and Inter Milan ended 1-1 as Lautaro Martinez canceled out Dusan Vlahovic’s opener at the Allianz stadium.

It was a head-to-head for the top spot in Serie A with just two points separating the sides. Juve midfielder Manuel Locatelli was only fit for the bench, while Inter had to do without Alessandro Bastoni and Benjamin Pavard, reports Xinhua.

Juve forward Federico Chiesa’s scorcher went wide in the 15th minute, while Hakan Calhanoglu also blasted over at the other end.

Juve went ahead in the 27th minute when Chiesa broke into the box and rolled across for Vlahovic to finish with a first-time strike.

Inter bounced back quickly six minutes later, as Marcus Thuram burst down the right and pulled back for Lautaro to turn it in.

It was a fairly tedious second half, as both sides failed to find the back of the net with Inter taking more possession.

Elsewhere, Roma moved to fifth after beating Udinese 3-1, with Paulo Dybala scoring one and setting up another.

Also on Sunday, Sassuolo edged past Empoli in a 4-3 thriller, Frosinone beat Genoa 2-1, and Cagliari shared the spoils with Monza in a 1-1 draw.

