Amandeep recovers on back nine to stretch lead to five shots in 4th leg of WPGT

Kolkata, Feb 22 (IANS) Amandeep Drall had two contrasting streaks in her second round but still managed the day’s best card of 1-over 71 that extended her lead to five shots with one round to go at the Tollygunge Club.

On a difficult day for scoring, there were no under par scores and after 36 holes, only Amandeep is even par.

With 69-71 Amandeep is now even par 140 and five shots ahead of Seher Atwal, who added 73 to her first round 72. Seher was tied second with Khushi Khanijau (71-74) and Vani Kapoor (70-75).

Amandeep had a nightmarish start as she bogeyed second and third and double bogeyed fourth to be four-over after four holes. Another bogey on sixth meant she was five-over and staring at a disappointing card. A birdie on the ninth changed things as she birdied 11th, eagled the par-5 13th and birdied 15th to get to even par. A bogey on 17th did disappoint, but overall she had saved the day for herself.

Seher Atwal, winner of the opening leg this season, had a roller coaster ride with five birdies and eight bogeys and just five pars. She did not have a single par between ninth and 17th in an incredible streak which included six bogeys and three birdies. Earlier she had back-to-back bogeys on third and fourth and back-to-back birdies on sixth and seventh.

Khushi had two birdies against six bogeys, while Vani Kapoor had just one birdie and five bogeys.

Neha Tripathi (72-75) was sole fifth. She was hit by a triple bogey on Par-5 seventh as she shot 75.

Last week’s winner and runner-up Sneha Singh (76-72) and Jasmine Shekar (72-76) were tied sixth while Saaniya Sharma, Agrima Manral and amateur Janneya Dasanniee rounded off the eighth, ninth and tenth places respectively.

The cut fell at 16, with 19 professionals and 4 of the 6 amateurs going through to the final round.

–IANS

cs