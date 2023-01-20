scorecardresearch
Aniket Sawant takes top honours in PGTI Pre-Qualifying I as 25 players qualify for final stage

By News Bureau

Jamshedpur, Jan 20 (IANS) Delhi-based Aniket Sawant totalled 13-under 131 to take the top honours at the end of round two of Pre-Qualifying I of the TATA Steel PGTI Qualifying School 2023 being played at the Golmuri Golf Course here.

From a total field of 118 in Pre-Qualifying I, the top 25 players qualified for the Final Qualifying Stage as the cut was applied at two over 146.

The 26-year-old Aniket Sawant (66-65), the overnight joint leader, shot the day’s best score of seven-under 65 to finish five shots ahead of the rest of the field. Aniket, who turned pro in 2020, made early gains with birdies on the second, third and fourth holes leaving himself a couple of tap-ins there. Sawant then recovered well from a tough spot on the eighth with a 20-feet par conversion.

Sawant drove the green on the par-4 10th to set up another birdie. After dropping a bogey on the 11th, Sawant picked up four more birdies thanks to his accurate wedge shots and a hot putter.

“My wedge play and putting stood out for me over these two days. I made only one putting error during the event and that was the three-putt on the 11th today. I didn’t miss anything else within six feet of the greens,” Aniket said.

“Importantly, I set myself a target today of improving upon my first-round score of 66. I managed to achieve that with the clutch putt from six feet on the 18th. This gives me a lot of confidence heading into the Final Qualifying Stage,” he added.

Anirudh Kamireddypalli (66-70) of Ahmedabad, the overnight joint leader, finished second at eight-under 136 following his second round of 70. Pankaj Maandiya and Pintu Haldar tied third place at five-under 139.

