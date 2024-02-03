scorecardresearch
Arati Patil qualifies for Para-Badminton World Championships 2024

By Agency News Desk

Pune, Feb 3 (IANS) Indian shuttler Arati Patil, has confirmed her berth at the upcoming BWF Para-Badminton World Championships 2024, to be held in Pattaya, Thailand from February 20 to 25.

The 23-year-old Kolhapur resident is currently ranked 13 in the women’s singles (standing/upper limb impairment) SU5 world rankings.

The Khelo India gold medallist Arati won a mixed doubles silver medal at the 2017 Asian Youth Para Games and has accumulated seven bronze medals in women’s singles and doubles events at various international para-badminton competitions.

Arati has previously competed at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships in 2019.

“I’m thrilled to be qualified for the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships 2024. With the financial burden lifted off my mind, it allows me to fully focus on my game. I am truly grateful for the remarkable support from Punit sir and the Punit Balan Group. The backing has opened doors to top-tier coaching, and advanced training facilities, which will help me to achieve all the goals I have set for myself,” said Arati.

