scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Archery World Cup: 16-year-old Aditi Swami breaks U-18 compound world record

By Agency News Desk

Medellin (Colombia), June 14 (IANS) The 16-year-old debutant Aditi Gopichand Swamy broke the Under 18 compound world record to top the women’s qualification round in the third stage of the Archery World Cup, here.

The Indian teenager topped the compound women’s field with 711 points in the 72-arrow 50-meter qualification on Tuesday to beat the previous best of 705, set by USA’s Liko Arreola in May.

Aditi finished the qualifications ahead of stage one winner and compatriot Jyothi Surekha Vennam, and home favourite Sara Lopez.

“I feel amazing. I am very happy. I didn’t expect that I was going to shoot like that and that score, but now I’m very happy with that score because I’m only 16 years old,” Aditi told World Archery.

Jyothi, who equaled the world record score in the women’s compound event qualification round at the Archery World Cup 2023 stage 1 in Antalya, finished second in the qualification round with 708. Parneet Kaur placed sixth with 700 points.

The Indian women’s compound team of Jyothi, Aditi and Parneet topped the seedings with 2119 points in the qualifications, just one point off the world record set by Korea last week in Singapore.

In the men’s compound qualifiers, former World Cup champion Abhishek Verma, competing in his first archery World Cup of the year, was the best-placed Indian in eighth place with a score of 707.

In the compound mixed team, Abhishek and Aditi combined for 1418, topping the qualifications ahead of the Colombians and Danes.

Ojas Pravin Deotale finished 13th with 703 and Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar finished 19th with 702. Rajat Chauhan, with 698 placed 28th.

Compound men’s team of Abhishek, Ojas and Prathamesh had to settle for the second seed with 2112 points.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Apple taps 7 Chinese firms to strengthen Vision Pro MR headset supply chain
Next article
Adipurush – Tu Hi Sheetal Dhara Song Lyrics starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon
This May Also Interest You
Lyrics

Adipurush – Tu Hi Sheetal Dhara Song Lyrics starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon

Technology

Apple taps 7 Chinese firms to strengthen Vision Pro MR headset supply chain

Health & Lifestyle

How donating blood is good for your health

News

How Kajol slipped into Noyonika's character for 'The Trial'

News

Ishwak Singh on Jaideep Ahlawat: 'His craft enhances his co-actor's performance'

News

Massive Fan Rush for ‘Adipurush’ Advance Bookings Anticipating A Bumper Box Office Opening

News

Slow Cheeta, D'Evil go old school with new track '90's ke Ladke'

News

Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda pair up for new film with 'mahurat pooja'

Technology

Toyota plans EV with 1,200-km range that fully charges in 10 mins

Health & Lifestyle

How blood donation is good for your health

Health & Lifestyle

Development of universal influenza vax gaining: Report

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s new hairstyle impresses netizens

Technology

Samsung may soon unveil new sensor for AR/VR headsets

News

Sikandar Kher wishes mom Kirron Kher on b’day: “I love you the most in the world”

News

Kapil Sharma’s co-actor Tirthanand Rao drinks poison during live session

Others

How Chandani Malik works her magic on A-list clients

News

Nikki Sharma flaunts her Shiva tattoos, says she was destined for upcoming serial

Technology

Lenovo to invest $1 bn to accelerate AI deployment for businesses

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US