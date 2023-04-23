scorecardresearch
Archery World Cup: Indian men's recurve team bags silver; India ends campaign with 4 medals

By Agency News Desk

Antalya (Turkey), April 23 (IANS) Indian men’s recurve team of Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tarundeep Rai bagged a silver medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 here on Sunday.

The Indian trio lost to Li Zhongyuan, Qi Xiangshuo, and Wei Shaoxuan of China 4-5 in the final.

China raced into a 4-0 lead, edging ahead in the first set before a dominant second set took advantage of some loose Indian arrows.

But the Indian team of Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, and Tarundeep Rai fought back to clinch the third and forced a shoot-off after China, needing a nine to seal gold, could only muster an eight in the fourth round.

In the shoot off, both the teams were levelled at 28 but the Chinese team emerged victorious thanks to an opening X from Li.

En route to the final, the fourth-seeded Indian men’s recurve archery team had defeated Italy, Japan, Chinese Taipei and the Netherlands.

Later in the day, Dhiraj clinched a bronze in the men’s individual recurve event, beating Ilfat Abdullin of Kazakhstan 7-3 in the medal match.

With the two medals on Sunday, India finished the campaign with four medals — two gold, one silver and one bronze.

Earlier in the tournament, Jyothi Surekha Vennam won gold medals in the women’s individual compound and mixed team events on Saturday. With her gold in the compound individual, Jyothi secured her place in the World Cup finals, scheduled in September in Mexico.

Jyothi had also equalled the world record in the women’s compound event’s qualification round on Tuesday. She scored 713 out of a possible 720 points to equal the record achieved by Sara Lopez of Colombia in 2015.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
