Archery World Cup: India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam equals qualification world record in Turkey

By Agency News Desk

Antalya, April 18 (IANS) Top Indian archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam created a sensation at the Archery World Cup stage 1 at Antalya, Turkey, by equalling the existing women’s individual world record in the women’s compound event qualification round.

Jyothi scored 713 points in the season-opening Archery World Cup, matching Colombia’s Sara Lopez’s record set at the 2015 Colombian National selections.

The Indian’s score of 713 points saw her topping the qualifying and guarantees her top seeding for the remaining competition. Jyothi finished two points ahead of Dafne Quintero in second, with Sara Lopez in third.

Jyothi’s effort also broke the Asian record of 709, held by Korea’s So Chaewon at the 2017 Asian championships in Dhaka.

In 72 shots, Jyothi Surekha Vennam hit the target 66 times, including 36 in a row – earning 360 points – in the last six rounds of the qualification.

Jyothi helped the Indian women’s team top the qualifying in the compound women’s team event, with a combined total of 2112 alongside teammates Avneet Kaur and Aditi Gopichand Swami.

The Indian trio were closely followed by a Mexico team featuring Quintero, with Colombia — again led by Lopez — qualifying for Wednesday’s team eliminations round in third place.

Jyothi said equalling the World Record was unexpected.

“I never expected it, because my personal best in a competition was 710. And this is my best score,” Jyothi, a 2021 world championships silver medallist, was quoted as saying by Olympics.com

“It does feel great (to be the top seed) and I’m pretty happy with my shooting. Until the last arrow I was just focused on my process,” the Indian archer added. “For now, I want to focus on my shooting, so I can maintain my scores and everything.”

India have sent a 16-member contingent — eight men and eight women — for the season’s first global outdoor event.

Meanwhile, the USA men’s team broke the compound world record during qualifying action on the opening day of the Antalya 2023 Archery World Cup.

Braden Gellenthien, James Lutz and Sawyer Sullivan combined for a total score of 2140 points, breaking the previous world record by three points, with Denmark finishing in second and hosts Türkiye in third.

More than 390 archers from 52 countries will compete at the Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 1 in Antalya. The event will conclude on April 23.

–IANS

bsk

