scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Argentina boss Scaloni signs new deal

By News Bureau

Buenos Aires, Feb 28 (IANS) Lionel Scaloni has extended his contract as Argentina national team manager until 2026, the South American country’s football association said.

The announcement came less than three months after the 44-year-old led Argentina to glory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar when his previous agreement expired, reports Xinhua news agency.

“(AFA president) Claudio Tapia and Lionel Scaloni met to finalize the extension of the contract as national team coach until 2026,” read an AFA statement.

Scaloni, a former wing-back who was capped seven times for Argentina, took over as the national team boss in 2018 following the sacking of Jorge Sampaoli.

He oversaw a rapid improvement in the Albiceleste’s fortunes and led them to victory at the 2021 Copa America in Brazil – their first major title in 28 years.

Last June, he guided Argentina to a 3-0 rout of Italy in the Finalissima – a duel between the European and South American champions – before masterminding Argentina’s second World Cup title in December.

“When confidence is high, communication is simple and effective. We continue to strengthen the national team project, together with Lionel Scaloni, the world champion coach,” Tapia said.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
From Alvaro Rodrguez's dramatic Madrid Derby equaliser to huge win for Valencia CF, 10 things learned this week in LaLiga Santander
Next article
Australia's Matildas to play France in World Cup send-off
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Betis midfielder Fekir suffers season-ending knee injury a week before Man Utd clash

Sports

Australia's Matildas to play France in World Cup send-off

Sports

From Alvaro Rodrguez's dramatic Madrid Derby equaliser to huge win for Valencia CF, 10 things learned this week in LaLiga Santander

Technology

Twitter employees to soon receive stock awards: Musk

Technology

Twitter handle of Trinamool Congress hacked; logo & picture changed

Health & Lifestyle

SGPGIMS TO OFFER FREE TREATMENT TO HEPATITIS C PATIENTS</p><p>SGPGIMS to offer free treatment to Hepatitis C patients

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea extends intensive disinfection campaign against bird flu

Health & Lifestyle

WHO asks for more healthcare donations to help war-torn Yemen

Health & Lifestyle

Elimination of sickle cell disease a multi-sectoral mission: V.K. Paul

Health & Lifestyle

Important to ensure medical products produced here are of top quality: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Kolkata Thunderbolts confirm spot in semi-finals with win over Chennai Blitz

Sports

Sr Men Inter-Department National Hockey Championship: Railway, Air India and others register wins

Sports

1st Test: 'It's the start of a new journey', says captain Bavuma as Proteas face West Indies

Health & Lifestyle

World's smallest pump used to save patient's life in Punjab

Sports

WTT Star Contender Goa: Four Indian pairs qualify for men's and women's doubles main draw

Sports

Major step for Indian football: Stage set for Santosh Trophy knockouts in Riyadh

Sports

Santosh Trophy: Coaches consider semis in Riyadh as an exciting challenge for players

Sports

WTT Star Contender Goa: Harmeet, Sanil advance to round two of qualifiers

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US