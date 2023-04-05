scorecardresearch
Argentine midfielder Battaglia joins Atletico Mineiro

By News Bureau

Rio de Janeiro, April 5 (IANS) Former Argentina international midfielder Rodrigo Battaglia has joined Atletico Mineiro after parting ways with Mallorca, the Brazilian Serie A club said.

Battaglia, who will be tied to Atletico until December 2024, is the Belo Horizonte side’s ninth new signing this year, a Xinhua report said.

“I’m in good physical shape and I’m now at the club’s disposal,” Battaglia told reporters.

The 31-year-old is particularly looking forward to taking part in the Copa Libertadores — South America’s top club competition — which begins this week. Atletico will make their debut in this year’s tournament with a home clash against Paraguay’s Libertad on Thursday.

“The Copa Libertadores was an important factor in my decision to come here,” the No. 6 said. “I hope we can have a good campaign and make our fans happy.”

Battaglia has been capped twice for Argentina’s national team in a career that has also included spells at Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon and Spain’s Alaves.

–IANS

ak/

