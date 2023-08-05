Argentine midfielder Solari joins Atlas

Mexico City, Aug 5 (IANS) Atlas have completed the signing of Argentine midfielder Augusto Solari on a free transfer, the Mexican top-flight club said.

Solari, who parted ways with Spain’s Celta Vigo last month, agreed to a contract that reportedly runs until July 2025, reports Xinhua.

The 31-year-old is the sixth summer signing for Atlas, joining Eduardo Aguirre, Rivaldo Lozano, Mateo Garcia, Jordy Caicedo and Juan Manuel Zapata.

Atlas currently face an extended break after they were eliminated from the Leagues Cup – featuring teams from Mexico, Canada and the United States – with a penalty shootout loss to New England on Thursday.

The Liga MX Apertura season is expected to return from its summer recess on August 25.

–IANS

cs