Arjun Atwal welcomes PM Modi’s vision for Pravasi Sports

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Indian golf legend Arjun Atwal has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Pravasi Sports.

Atwal, who is the only Indian to win on the coveted PGA Tour, shared his thoughts with the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), the first organization to be exclusively set up with an aim to promote and ‘Integrate’ PravasiBhartiya youth with their motherland through the medium of Sports.

The Prime Minister back in 2019 in a meeting with the sports fraternity, had envisioned and had desired to find a way to conduct Sports competitions for talented Pravasi Bharatiya youth in India.

Earlier in 2017, addressing the 14th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bengaluru, Modi had said, “I welcome all young Pravasis. You must stay connected with India and return over and over again. This is your home.”

Speaking from his home in the USA, Atwal further said, “I have always appreciated PM Modi and this vision of Pravasi Sports has a special significance for me and my family. I’m still playing golf and have another five years to go and I would be delighted to play in India. Both my sons are basketball players and we as a family would be elated if they can come and play in India and connect back to their roots. Going forward, a Pravasi vs Nivasi competition would be even more exciting to have.”

HIPSA is planning several tournaments involving overseas Indian youth and recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Haryana Government for the development and promotion of Kabaddi, in particular focussing on overseas Indian women Kabaddi players. The ultimate aim being to push for the inclusion of Kabaddi in the Summer Olympics.

