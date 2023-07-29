scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023, 5th Test: Steve Smith helps Australia take first-innings lead of 12 runs over England

By Agency News Desk

London, July 28 (IANS) Gritty half-century from premier batter Steve Smith, along with vital contributions from captain Pat Cummins and off-spinner Todd Murphy helped Australia take a lead of 12 runs against England after being bowled for 295 on day two of fifth Ashes Test at The Oval, here on Friday.

After being 185-7 at one stage, Australia were eventually bowled out for 295 in 103.1 overs on the last ball of a riveting day two’ play and managed to take a lead. Smith top-scored with 71 off 123 balls, and was supported by Usman Khawaja (47), Cummins (36) and Murphy (34).

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett will walk out for the start of England’s second innings on day three’s play, with the real intrigue over who bats at number three following Moeen Ali’s groin injury which prevented him from bowling on day two.

Resuming day two from 62-1, Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne resumed proceedings with caution, and were content in playing defensive shots or leaving deliveries. England’s pacers, though, made life extremely difficult for Khawaja and especially Labuschagne, with runs hard to come by.

The hard work finally paid off, as England finally had a breakthrough in the first session, courtesy of some brilliance from Joe Root in the slips. Labuschagne’s knock of nine off 82 deliveries came to an end against the bowling of Mark Wood, with Smith and Khawaja safely negotiating the remainder of a low-scoring session.

Post lunch, England began to find wickets in heap as Broad trapped Khawaja lbw on 47, with the opener also burning a review. A couple of overs later, Broad struck again, dismissing the dangerous Travis Head for four, with a cracker of a delivery on the fourth stump line that the batter edged to the keeper.

Taking out Head also made Broad the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing series. Australia’s slide continued when Mitchell Marsh chopped on a James Anderson delivery on 16, after looking in good touch at the crease.

The direction continued to shift as Root enticed Alex Carey into a drive, as Ben Stokes held on to his 100th Test catch at short cover to send the wicketkeeper-batter packing for 10, just after slog-sweeping him for a six on the previous delivery.

The wicket of Mitchell Starc taken by Mark Wood ensured that England had a dream second session to hold a tight grip on the match. But Smith went on the attack in the final session, with Cummins giving him able support. Smith escaped an extremely close run-out call and reached his half-century, continuing his staggering record at The Oval.

The vital 54-run stand finally came to an end when Smith tried a big shot against Chris Woakes, leading to a top-edge that was caught by Jonny Bairstow, and to be dismissed for 71. Murphy walked out and took the aggressive route by hitting Wood for three sixes.

He played an entertaining knock of 34, sharing a 49-run stand with skipper Cummins, before being trapped lbw by Woakes as the end of the day edged close. Cummins was the final wicket to fall, perishing on 36 after a brilliant catch from Stokes on the boundary, as Australia took a lead of 12 at the end of day two.

Brief scores: England 283 trail Australia 295 in 103.1 overs (Steve Smith 71, Usman Khawaja 47; Chris Woakes 3-61, Joe Root 2-20) by 12 runs.

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates Carbon zero turf for Asian Champions Trophy
Next article
Zim Afro T10: Robin Uthappa helps Harare Hurricanes win against Cape Town Samp Army
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Zim Afro T10: Robin Uthappa helps Harare Hurricanes win against Cape Town Samp Army

Sports

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates Carbon zero turf for Asian Champions Trophy

Sports

UTT: Ruthless Reeth powers Goa Challengers into season 4 final

Sports

Pro Kabaddi League has given us an identity, says season 1 MVP Anup Kumar

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Yusuf Pathan's unbeaten 80 powers Joburg Buffaloes into final

Sports

Cricket may return to Olympics with the T20 format

Sports

INRC's Rally of Coimbatore sets new record with number of entries

Sports

2nd ODI: India likely to experiment again, aim to seal series against West Indies (preview)

Technology

Loss of smell may signal Alzheimer’s risk: Study

Technology

Nazara logs net sales at Rs 254 cr, PAT surges 31% to Rs 20.9 cr

Sports

Torneo del Centenario: Indian men's hockey team holds England to 1-1 draw, fails to reach final

News

‘Kohrra’ was shot during 3rd wave of Covid-19

Sports

Yorkshire handed 48 points deduction, fined 400,000 pounds as punishment over racism charges

Technology

How hepatitis is linked with diabetes, HIV

Health & Lifestyle

Toxic chemicals found in Indian-made cough syrup sold in Iraq: Report

Technology

Internet traffic on Airtel, BSNL remained low on May 4 in Manipur: Report

News

Kylie Minogue announces first residency in Las Vegas

News

Michelle Yeoh marries long-time fiancee Jean Todt after 19 years

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US