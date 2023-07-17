scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson in England’s playing eleven for fourth Test

By Agency News Desk

Manchester, July 17 (IANS) Veteran quick James Anderson has replaced fellow pacer Ollie Robinson in England’s playing eleven for the fourth Ashes Test starting at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Anderson was rested from England’s playing eleven for the third Test at Headingley, where they won by three wickets to keep the series alive. He now comes in for the Manchester Test in place of Robinson, who experienced back issues during the victory at Headingley. The back issues meant Robinson bowled only 11 overs in the first innings and didn’t bowl at all in second innings.

In the ongoing Ashes, Anderson has taken just three wickets at an average of 75.33 in the first two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s. He will now have a chance to bowl from the James Anderson End at his home ground Old Trafford, something which was also indicated by skipper Ben Stokes.

Moreover, England have retained Moeen Ali to bat at number three. Moeen batted at number three in the second innings at Headingley, which got Harry Brook to return to his usual number five spot. Though Ali made only five runs, Brook was able to make a fine 75 while coming out to bat at number five and play a pivotal role in England’s win.

England are 2-1 behind to Australia in the ongoing five-game Ashes series. The hosts’ need to win at Manchester to push the series to a decider at The Oval, while a draw will mean Australia would retain the Ashes. England have not beaten Australia at Old Trafford since 1981.

Australia are yet to name their playing, with questions around the positions of David Warner, Scott Boland and whether Cameron Green will return to playing eleven after missing last game due to low-grade hamstring injury.

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonathan Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad and James Anderson

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes 2023: Tim Paine prefers Hazlewood over Boland, sees no place for Green in fourth Test
Next article
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt says she and her father Mahesh Bhatt are dropouts
This May Also Interest You
Sports

AIFF adopts ‘research based’ approach to develop Indian football, takes up IMT Ghaziabad as its research partner

News

Vijay Varma's character finds new purpose to remain a cop in 'Kaalkoot' trailer

Technology

ServiceNow unveils 'Innovation Centre' for Indian firms to redefine work with GenAI

News

Ajay Devgn spends time with family, says 'nothing more sacred'

Sports

Women’s Ashes: We pride ourselves in winning the key moments, says Alyssa Healy

Sports

We copied a little of Murray, Roger and Novak: Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero on Wimbledon triumph

News

Salman Khan issues notice against fake casting calls under his name

Technology

Nokia, TSSC open 5G skill development centre in India

Sports

Women’s Ashes 'best series ever in history of the women's game': Heather Knight

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt says she and her father Mahesh Bhatt are dropouts

Sports

Ashes 2023: Tim Paine prefers Hazlewood over Boland, sees no place for Green in fourth Test

Technology

Microsoft may kill Xbox Live Gold subscription

Health & Lifestyle

‘Before your heart fails, it warns you’: Experts

News

Margot Robbie: 'In Barbie Land, it's the opposite; women Barbies run everything'

Technology

Google Play Store sees huge drop in apps amid tough policies

Technology

Siddaramaiah holds talks with Foxconn CEO (Ld)

News

'Neerja' was an opportunity to test my mettle in a fresh role: Sneha Wagh

News

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor surprise fans at special screening of 'Bawaal'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US