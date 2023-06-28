scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: Just Stop Oil protesters interrupt proceedings of second Test at Lord’s (Ld)

By Agency News Desk

London, June 28 (IANS) A group of protesters from the Just Stop Oil activist group and sporting t-shirts of the same briefly interrupted the proceedings of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord’s on Wednesday.

Ahead of the second over of the match, protestors raced towards the pitch and tried to spray orange powder paint. While captain Ben Stokes stopped one protestor and a steward took care of another protestor, England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow sprung into action by lifting and carrying one protestor off the field, all by himself.

The ground staff then arrived to sweep and remove the orange powder paint which had spilled on the outfield. Bairstow, meanwhile, ran to the dressing room to change his white shirt and wicketkeeping gloves, which was made dirty by orange powder paint. In all, play was delayed for nearly six minutes before action resumed.

“Cricket is an important part of our national heritage, but how can we enjoy England vs Australia when much of the cricketing world is becoming unfit for humans to live in? We can no longer afford to distract ourselves when the sports we play, the food we eat, and the culture we cherish is at risk.”

“It’s time for cricket lovers and all those who understand the severity of this situation, to get onto the streets and demand action from this illegitimate, criminal government. When our children ask us ‘what did we do’ to avert this crisis, we better have a good answer,” said a spokesperson from Just Stop Oil.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) said the protestors who invaded the field have been arrested. “Following the earlier pitch incursion, three people have been arrested for aggravated trespassing and taken into police custody and it is now a Metropolitan Police matter.”

It is the second time in the recent few months that the England team have been interrupted by a Just Stop Oil protest. On day one of the one-off Test against Ireland at Lord’s, their team bus suffered a brief halt after leaving the hotel for Lord’s by the Just Stop Oil protestors for five minutes.

“MCC condemn in the strongest possible terms today’s pitch incursion and the behaviour of the protestors involved. Their actions not only endanger themselves and those who work at the ground, but they have consistently shown complete disregard for the people who pay to attend events, not just here at Lord’s but around the country at other sporting venues,” said Guy Lavender, MCC Chief Executive.

Fearing disruption, international matches in England have prepared an extra pitch in case the original one is caused damage by the Just Stop Oil protestors, who have caused interruptions in sports events in the country this year.

Previously, two members of the Just Stop Oil campaign had invaded the pitch of the Premiership Rugby final at Twickenham, spraying orange paint power, before being taken away by staff and players. A similar incident led by the climate change group had occurred during the World Snooker Championships in April.

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Now, son Anoop joins musical power couple Manj Musik & Nindy Kaur
Next article
Swastika Mukherjee and Tota Roy Choudhury headline hoichoi’s ‘Nikhoj’
This May Also Interest You
News

Swastika Mukherjee and Tota Roy Choudhury headline hoichoi’s ‘Nikhoj’

News

Now, son Anoop joins musical power couple Manj Musik & Nindy Kaur

Sports

Vamsi Merla Sports Foundation associates with J&K Tourism & Culture; to promote motorsports in UT

News

‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ to release on 29th June 2023

Sports

Ashes 2023: Protesters briefly disrupt play during second Eng vs Aus Test at Lord's

Technology

MG Motor India ends season 4 of Developer Programme, announces winners

Sports

Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon becomes first specialist bowler to play 100 consecutive Test matches

Technology

Man credits Apple Watch fall detection for saving his life

Sports

Anti-doping program needed for E-sport athletes, says WADA vice president Yang Yang

News

Nicole Scherzinger engaged to boyfriend Thom Evans

News

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s ‘72 Hoorain’ lands in trouble

Sports

Mohun Bagan Super Giant sign Australian international Jason Cummings

Technology

Transgender people at higher risk of suicide: Study

News

Idris Elba refused to play James Bond after being put off by racism

News

Madras HC rejects interim injunction plea against Udhayanidhi Stalin movie ‘Maamannan’

News

Rashmika Mandanna begins shoot for Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2’

News

Raja Kumari visits children in Dharavi, donates new studio equipment

Technology

Zoom launches AI-based 'Intelligent Director'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US