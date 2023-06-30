scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: Lyon diagnosed with significant calf strain, call on availability to be taken at end of Lord’s Test, says CA (Ld)

By Agency News Desk

London, June 30 (IANS) Nathan Lyon’s chances of participating in the rest of the Ashes series are looking bleak as Cricket Australia (CA) announced that the premier off-spinner has been diagnosed with a significant calf strain.

On Day Two, Lyon was running in to take a catch of Ben Duckett off the bowling of Cameron Green in the leg-side after tea in the 37th over, when he pulled up sharply while running towards the ball.

The injury looked so serious that Lyon had to walk off the field with the support of a member of the Australian team’s medical staff and shook off in pain while clutching his right calf.

On Friday, Lyon, playing in his 100th consecutive Test match, arrived at Lord’s on crutches and his right calf under a white plaster. Cricket Australia informed that a call on Lyon’s availability for the rest of the Ashes will be taken after the ongoing second Test at the Lord’s.

“Nathan Lyon has been diagnosed with a significant calf strain. He will require a period of rehabilitation after this match is concluded. A decision regarding his availability for the remainder of the series will be made at the conclusion of the game,” said CA in its statement.

Before the injury, Lyon had completed 13 overs of his off-spin bowling, taking the wicket of Zak Crawley while maintaining an economy rate of 2.69. The ongoing Lord’s Test saw Lyon become the first specialist bowler to bring up a century of consecutive appearances in the longest format of the game.

Lyon, who made his Test debut in July 2011, is only the sixth player in the history of cricket to feature in 100 consecutive Tests. His team-mate Steve Smith didn’t give optimistic vibes around Lyon’s participation in the ongoing Test as well as in the Ashes. “Obviously it didn’t look good. I mean it doesn’t look ideal for the rest of the game.”

“I’m not sure how he actually is, but if he is no good, it is obviously a big loss for us. Fingers crossed he is okay but it didn’t look good,” he said in the post-day press conference here on Thursday.

In Lyon’s absence, Australia have part-time spin options in Smith, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne. If the premier off-spinner is ruled out of the Ashes, then reserve off-spinner Todd Murphy could be included in the playing eleven.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Wimbledon men's singles draw: Alcaraz could meet Rune in quarters, Djokovic opens against Pedro Cachin
Next article
WhatsApp rolling out feature to let users send high-quality videos on Android beta
This May Also Interest You
Technology

WhatsApp rolling out feature to let users send high-quality videos on Android beta

Sports

Wimbledon men's singles draw: Alcaraz could meet Rune in quarters, Djokovic opens against Pedro Cachin

Sports

BAI receives historic Thomas Cup trophy for the first time

Technology

Modified Telegram app with malware that puts your data at risk found

Sports

Asian Kabaddi Cship: India beat Iran in the final to reclaim title

Technology

Swiggy delivers 7.6 cr biryani orders in past 12 months in India

News

Vikram Bhatt reasons not promoting daughter Krishna’s film

Technology

YouTube testing three strikes policy for users blocking ads

Technology

Vitamin D supplements may prevent heart attacks in people over 60s: Study

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifier: Oman fined 40 per cent match fee for slow over-rate against Zimbabwe

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s PDA melt our hearts

Sports

Steve Harmison criticises Kevin Pietersen for slamming England's bowling attack

News

Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal to mark their presence on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

Technology

Snapchat+ crosses 4 mn paid subscribers

News

'India's Best Dancer 3': Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur reminisce childhood monsoon memories

Technology

Email-based phishing attacks surge 464% in 1st half of 2023: Report

Sports

Ashes 2023: Vaughan blasts England's Bazball style in first innings as 'absolute stupidity'

News

It’s going to be ‘Housefull’ with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh next Diwali!

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US