scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins showed antidote to Bazball approach is ice in the veins, says Justin Langer

By Agency News Desk

Birmingham, June 21 (IANS) Former Australia men’s head coach Justin Langer believes Pat Cummins’ showing ice in the veins composure in leading the team to a thrilling two-wicket victory in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston is the antidote to England’s ‘Bazball’ approach of playing Test cricket.

Cummins came out to bat when Australia needed 72 runs to win with three wickets in hand on day five’s play. After witnessing the dismissal of Alex Carey, Cummins displayed remarkable composure, remaining unbeaten on 44 off 73 deliveries to guide Australia to victory.

“Questions have been raised before, and indeed during this Test match, on what the antidote to Bazball might be. The Australian captain just showed the world; it is ice in the veins. Cummins showed that with the first ball of the series, and again last night on the last ball of the match. This time with a bat in his hands,” wrote Langer in his column for The Daily Telegraph.

Cummins even hit the winning boundary while sharing an unbroken 55-run partnership with Nathan Lyon for the ninth wicket to ensure Australia take a 1-0 lead in five-game Ashes series.

“Australia reminded us here that they are the No 1 Test team in the world for a reason. They trust their method. As they should. It works and they win consistently. For Cummins to keep his composure after a difficult first day, first ball even, showed the class of the man, especially in making his highest score for five years,” added Langer.

Langer also appreciated Lyon on hanging around with Cummins to get an Australian victory, while pointing out that not having a quality spinner played a part in England coming second-best in the match.

“Australia also have a key strength: Nathan Lyon. I thought he bowled brilliantly in this Test. Not only does he bowl a lot of overs and shoulder the load for the fast bowlers, but he also takes important wickets. He can also make a few handy runs, as England learnt at the death.”

“In this series though, if the summer remains dry and the pitches flat, Lyon will continue to rise. England’s lack of a class, or fit, spin bowler is certainly a major weakness in their make-up. This was evident at Edgbaston. Playing Moeen Ali was always a risk.”

“It was a risk England were willing to take, but like a marathon, Test cricket is about endurance, and it is hard to run a marathon, or play Test cricket, without the required conditioning. Ali’s spin finger is testament to this fact.”

Langer signed off by saying he expects Australia to stick to their approach in the rest of the series. “That said, I believe the Australians will continue with this approach when the conditions are as flat and lifeless as they were at Edgbaston. In Pakistan earlier last year they kept grinding. Discipline and calmness were their mantra. Success followed.”

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
7 firms to recall over 320,000 vehicles over faulty parts
Next article
T-Series brings Freddy Daruwala and Zaara Yesmin together for the Ultimate Wedding Anthem ‘Sadi Gali 2.0’
This May Also Interest You
News

T-Series brings Freddy Daruwala and Zaara Yesmin together for the Ultimate Wedding Anthem ‘Sadi Gali 2.0’

Technology

7 firms to recall over 320,000 vehicles over faulty parts

News

‘Adipurush’ makers change Bajrang’s ‘tere baap ka’ line

News

Farzan Faaiz's 'Dil Baazaan' is a fresh melody that will enter listeners' hearts

Technology

Hacker finds secret 'Elon Mode' for hands-free driving in Tesla vehicles

Technology

Apple's Self Service Repair programme now available for iPhone 14 lineup

News

A decade after 'Raanjhanaa', Dhanush & Aanand L Rai reunite for 'Tere Ishk Mein'

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Haddi' features hundreds of real transgender people

Sports

Lauren Filer to make England debut in Women's Ashes, Danni Wyatt earns maiden Test cap

News

Laced with Gujarati elements, Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan make garba moves in ‘Sun Sajni’

Technology

YouTube to launch its 1st-ever official shopping channel this month

Sports

South Africa women's team to host New Zealand for white-ball series in September-October

News

Kartik Aaryan says era of song and dance laden films is coming back in Bollywood

News

Pooja Hegde on sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘Watching this legend at work’

Health & Lifestyle

People have started practicing yoga regularly: Goa Guv

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia, England penalised for slow over-rates in first Test

Technology

Chrome on iOS users to soon get built-in Lens support

News

Keith Urban wishes 'owl-spotting, artist, wife' Nicole Kidman a happy b'day

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US