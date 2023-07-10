scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: 'We will check him and work it out', says McCullum on Ollie Pope's shoulder injury

By Agency News Desk

London, July 4 (IANS) England coach Brendon McCullum stated that his side will maintain a close watch on Ollie Pope’s shoulder injury as they strive to keep their Ashes aspirations alive this week at Headingley.

Pope hurt his shoulder while fielding in the first innings of the 43-run defeat at Lord’s and went on to aggravate the problem when a misunderstanding with the match officials led England to believe they could not use a substitute fielder later in the game.

He then batted in both innings and made 42 and three in the match, batting in his regular spot at three.

The 25-year-old has been retained in a 15-man squad for the third Test at Headingley, which England need to win to stand a chance of overturning a 2-0 deficit. However, it remains uncertain whether he will be deemed fit for the match.

Speaking to BBC, England head coach Brendon McCullum said: “We will check Ollie and work it out. We will see how he is. “I was so proud of Ollie, to do what he did (at Lord’s). He’s a tough kid to bat at number three and want to make an impact.”

“That 40-odd in the first innings, he was suffering a lot of pain, but he was able to invest in the team and put that to one side and operate. He’s obviously our vice-captain as well and a fantastic leader in the group, albeit at a young age.”

Meanwhile, Dan Lawrence, who plays for Essex, is the spare batter in the squad and would be in line for a recall if Pope is forced to pull out.

Lawrence has so far represented England in 11 Tests, scoring 551 runs, which includes four half-centuries. In First-Class cricket, he has amassed 6050 runs in 113 games, including 14 centuries and 28 fifties.

England is trailing 0-2 in the five-match series and will look to will look to avenge their losses with the third Test of the series set to get underway on July 6 at Headingley in Leeds.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hockey India names 20-member women’s team for Germany tour, four-nation tournament in Spain
Next article
Ashes 2023: Bairstow's dismissal will galvanise England in comeback bid, says Brendon McCullum
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'Wouldn't be surprised if Djokovic ends up with nine or 10 Wimbledon titles': Mats Wilander

Sports

Chamari Athapaththu becomes first Sri Lanka player to top Women's ODI player rankings

Sports

Wang Chuqin becomes new men's world No. 1 in table tennis

Sports

Travis Head reveals Bairstow almost stumped him in Ashes opener

Sports

Newell's extend unbeaten run in Argentine top flight

Sports

Ashes 2023: Bairstow's dismissal will galvanise England in comeback bid, says Brendon McCullum

Sports

Hockey India names 20-member women’s team for Germany tour, four-nation tournament in Spain

Sports

Gujarat Giants completes NYP trials for PKL's Season 10

Sports

'When did I bowl with new ball…': Ben Stokes' reply on Australian media 'crybaby' jibe

Sports

Jr Women National: Odisha secure place in quarterfinals

Sports

Paulinho joins Atletico Mineiro on permanent deal

Sports

China's Wang reaches second round at Wimbledon, Zheng ousted by Siniakova

Sports

West Indies Women's squad announced for T20I series against Ireland

Sports

Montreal Tigers are all set to roar louder in this edition of Global T20, says head coach Dav Whatmore

Sports

Argentina's World Cup-winning goalie Emiliano Martinez reaches Kolkata

Sports

Wimbledon: Djokovic overcomes sluggish start to advance; Rublev, Musetti in 2nd round (roundup)

Sports

Chefs de Mission Seminar of Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou

Sports

Wimbledon: Swiatek overcomes China's Zhu; Pegula, Garcia too reach second round (women's roundup)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US