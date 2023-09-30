scorecardresearch
Asian Games: Ayhika, Suthirtha script history, ensure India’s first-ever medal in women’s doubles

Asian Games: Ayhika, Suthirtha script history
Hangzhou, Sep 30 (IANS) India’s Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee on Saturday ensured the country a historic medal in the women’s doubles Table Tennis competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, beating the reigning World Champions from China, Chen Weng, and Yidi Weng 3-1 in a quarterfinal match.

The win over the experienced second-seeded pair from China sent the Indian duo into the semifinals, ensuring them a bronze medal and also the first table tennis medal for India.

After dominating the first two games, Anhika and Suthirtha endured a hiccup in the third game before winning the fourth to script an 11-5, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9 triumph.

The Chinese pair produced a tough fight but it was the Indian pair that prevailed and closed out the match 11-9 in the fourth game. The Chinese pair had four match points to save and they saved three before making an unforced error, giving the Indian girls a memorable victory.

–IANS

