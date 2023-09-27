scorecardresearch
Asian Games: Indian women 25m pistol team strike gold, 50m rifle 3-position women's team bags silver

Indian women's 25m pistol team clinched the gold medal, while 50m rifle 3-position women's team bagged silver at the 19th Asian Games, here on Wednesday.

By Agency News Desk
Indian women’s 25m pistol team clinched the gold medal, while 50m rifle 3-position women’s team bagged silver at the 19th Asian Games, here on Wednesday. In the 25m pistol team event, the formidable trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan scored a total of 1759 after the precision and rapid rounds, beating China and the Republic of Korea to claim the top stop on the podium.

In the 50m rifle team event, team of Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik and finished with a score of 1764 in the final at Asian Games 2023 to win the silver medal.

China shot gold while the Republic of Korea settled for bronze.

Earlier, Sift shot a total of 594 points to finish second in the individual qualification while Ashi finished sixth in the same to qualify for the women’s 50m rifle 3-position final.

