scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian Games: Kiran Bishnoi, Aman Sehrawat clinch bronze; Bajrang misses out on medal in wrestling

Kiran Bishnoi bagged the women's freestyle 76kg bronze medal after the 6-3 win over Mongolia's Ariunjargal Ganbat at the 19th Asian Games, on Friday.

By Agency News Desk
Kiran Bishnoi, Aman Sehrawat clinch bronze; Bajrang misses out on medal in wrestling
Kiran Bishnoi, Aman Sehrawat clinch bronze; Bajrang misses out on medal in wrestling _ pic courtesy news agency

Kiran Bishnoi bagged the women’s freestyle 76kg bronze medal after the 6-3 win over Mongolia’s Ariunjargal Ganbat at the 19th Asian Games, on Friday. Earlier, Kiran beat Japan’s Nodoka Yamamoto before going down against Zhamila Bakbergenova in the semifinal.

Later, Aman Sehrawat, the Asian Championships gold medallist, beat China’s Liu Minghu 11-0 by technical superiority, in the men’s freestyle 57kg bronze medal match.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, however, lost in the men’s freestyle 65kg bronze medal to Japan’s Kaiki Yamaguchi after suffering a loss by technical superiority.

Earlier, Sonam Malik beat Chinese opponent and reigning Asian Champion, Long Jia 7-5 in women’s freestyle 62kg to clinch the bronze medal.

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Anuj Sullere opens up on his prep for 'Kavya': 'Delved into the heart of its essence'
Next article
Anu Malik calls new season of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ a search for ‘magic of originality’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US