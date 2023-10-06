scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian Games: Satwik-Chirag pair clinch men's doubles Gold in badminton

By Agency News Desk

Hangzhou, Oct 6 (IANS) Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched the gold medal in badminton men’s doubles at the 19th Asian games, defeating the former world Champion Malaysian duo of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the final, here on Friday.

Satwik and Chirag, the world no. 3 pair, registered a 21-17, 21-12 win over the Malaysians, who are the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, to clinch the top honour at the podium.

This was India’s third medal in badminton at Hangzhou, after men’s team won the silver and HS Prannoy bagged a bronze in men’s singles competition earlier in the day.

–IANS

bc

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Malayalam original series ‘Masterpeace’ release announced
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US