Asian Games: Satwik-Chirag pair clinch men's doubles Gold in badminton

Hangzhou, Oct 6 (IANS) Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched the gold medal in badminton men’s doubles at the 19th Asian games, defeating the former world Champion Malaysian duo of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the final, here on Friday.

Satwik and Chirag, the world no. 3 pair, registered a 21-17, 21-12 win over the Malaysians, who are the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, to clinch the top honour at the podium.

This was India’s third medal in badminton at Hangzhou, after men’s team won the silver and HS Prannoy bagged a bronze in men’s singles competition earlier in the day.

–IANS

