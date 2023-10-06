scorecardresearch
Asian Games: Sonam bags bronze medal, beats reigning Asian Champion Long Jia of China in Wrestling

By Agency News Desk

Hangzhou, Oct 6 (IANS) Indian women wrestler Sonam Malik beat Chinese opponent and reigning Asian Champion, Long Jia 7-5 in women’s freestyle 62kg, here on Friday.

Sonam was under immense pressure from Jia Long but the Indian did well to avoid conceding more than 2 points. Soon some great counter from the Indian resulted in a pushout, as Sonam led 4-2 with less than a minute left.

In the last 30 seconds left in the match, Long made it 4-4 and had the criteria on her side. But Sonam quick on her feet, immediately launched an attack to go up 6-4 with 13 secs left.

A fine effort in the end by Sonam to defeat her Chinese opponent with a clutch 2-pointer with seconds left in the bout.

Earlier in the day, Sonam lost her Women’s Freestyle 62kg bout to North Korea’s Hyongyong Mun 0-7 after a loss by fall.

