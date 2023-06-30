scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian Kabaddi Cship: India beat Iran in the final to reclaim title

By Agency News Desk
Asian Kabaddi Cship: India beat Iran in the final to reclaim title
Asian Kabaddi Cship | India beat Iran

Busan (South Korea), June 30 (IANS) India reclaimed the Asian Kabaddi Championship title after beating Iran 42-32 in the fina at the Dong-Eui Institute of Technology Seokdang Cultural Center on Friday. This was India’s eighth title in the last nine editions played so far while Iran won the title once, in 2003.

India trailed Iran in the first five minutes of the game. However, a couple of tackle points by the defenders and successful raids from Pawan Sehrawat and Aslam Inamdar handed Iran their first All-Out of the match in the 10th minute.

India kept building pressure on the Iranians and produced another All-Out and at the end of the first half, India led the final period by 23-11.

All-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh tried to make a comeback for the Iranian side in the second half with a two-point raid followed by a super raid that helped inflict the first All-Out on India in the 29th minute.

The two teams were giving it their all in this high-voltage encounter but India held on to eke out a 42-32 win.

Earlier in the day, India had beaten Hong Kong 64-20 to end the league stage of the tournament undefeated.

India won all five matches in the league stage and topped the points table. Iran came second, only losing to India in the league stage, and made the final.

The next big challenge for the Indian kabaddi teams will be the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8. Iran, who beat India in the semifinals in Jakarta in 2018, will be the defending champions at the continental multi-sport showpiece.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Swiggy delivers 7.6 cr biryani orders in past 12 months in India
Next article
Modified Telegram app with malware that puts your data at risk found
This May Also Interest You
Sports

BAI receives historic Thomas Cup trophy for the first time

Technology

Modified Telegram app with malware that puts your data at risk found

Technology

Swiggy delivers 7.6 cr biryani orders in past 12 months in India

News

Vikram Bhatt reasons not promoting daughter Krishna’s film

Technology

YouTube testing three strikes policy for users blocking ads

Technology

Vitamin D supplements may prevent heart attacks in people over 60s: Study

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifier: Oman fined 40 per cent match fee for slow over-rate against Zimbabwe

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s PDA melt our hearts

Sports

Steve Harmison criticises Kevin Pietersen for slamming England's bowling attack

News

Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal to mark their presence on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

Technology

Snapchat+ crosses 4 mn paid subscribers

News

'India's Best Dancer 3': Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur reminisce childhood monsoon memories

Technology

Email-based phishing attacks surge 464% in 1st half of 2023: Report

Sports

Ashes 2023: Vaughan blasts England's Bazball style in first innings as 'absolute stupidity'

News

It’s going to be ‘Housefull’ with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh next Diwali!

News

Aaliya Siddiqui on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’: If I go back as wild card entry, I’ll settle all scores

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid kisses Akanksha Puri during a task

News

Indian American Palash Ahmed to lead Sony Pictures Television’s music development foray

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US