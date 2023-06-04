scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Athletics: Amlan Borgohain clinches gold at Flanders Cup in Antwerp

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) India’s Amlan Borgohain bagged gold medals in the men’s 100m and 200m races at the Flanders Cup 2023 athletics meet, also called the International Antwerp Athletics Gala, in Merksem, Belgium.

Borgohain emerged as the winner in the men’s 100m dash with a time of 10.70 seconds, which was 0.45 seconds slower than his own national record.

Aubrey Allen of Jamaica clinched the silver, clocking 10.80 while Belgium’s Victor Hofmans took the bronze with an 11.01s timing.

Borgohain secured the top spot on the podium in the men’s 200m race with a timing of 20.96. Following closely behind was Hofmans, who finished in second place with a time of 21.42. Jamaican sprinter Samuel Rowe rounded up the top three, crossing the finish line with a time of 21.88.

Meanwhile, Sapna Kumari finished behind Belgium’s Amber Vanden Bosch in the women’s 100m hurdles after clocking 14.10, in what was a two-woman field.

India’s Mohammed Afsal P. failed to finish the men’s 800m race.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Women's Junior Asia Cup: Indian junior women's hockey team ready for Malaysian challenge
Next article
Britney Spears: 'Gained weight, but at least I have a b*** now'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Afghanistan penalised 20% match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI against Sri Lanka

Sports

National 2W Racing C'ship: Double delight for Rajiv Sethu, Mathana Kumar, Vignesh Goud

News

Greta Gerwig compares 'Barbie' to disco

Sports

Junior World Cup Shooting: Abhinav, Gautami win India's second gold at Suhl Junior World Cup

Sports

Asian U-20 Athletics C'ships: Rezoana Mallick, Bharatpreet win gold in Yecheon

News

Chiranjeevi's 'Bhola mania' has arrived

News

Britney Spears: 'Gained weight, but at least I have a b*** now'

Sports

Women's Junior Asia Cup: Indian junior women's hockey team ready for Malaysian challenge

News

Michael Keaton thought nobody wanted to see his 'Batman'

Health & Lifestyle

Vegan men considered less suitable for 'masculine jobs': Study

Sports

WTC Final: Michael Neser named as replacement for Josh Hazlewood in Australia's squad

News

Elliot Page had 'secret relationship' with Kate Mara shortly after coming out as gay

Sports

Football: Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years

Technology

Google removes malicious Chrome extensions with 75 mn installs from Web Store

Health & Lifestyle

New low-cost clip can monitor BP using your smartphone's camera

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are on Rajasthan vacay with Bina Kak

Sports

Michael Vaughan advises Australia to follow Ireland's lead and target Jack Leach in Ashes

News

Chiranjeevi refutes rumours of cancer, blames media for irresponsible reporting

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US