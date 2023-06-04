Athletics: Amlan Borgohain clinches gold at Flanders Cup in Antwerp

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) India’s Amlan Borgohain bagged gold medals in the men’s 100m and 200m races at the Flanders Cup 2023 athletics meet, also called the International Antwerp Athletics Gala, in Merksem, Belgium.

Borgohain emerged as the winner in the men’s 100m dash with a time of 10.70 seconds, which was 0.45 seconds slower than his own national record.

Aubrey Allen of Jamaica clinched the silver, clocking 10.80 while Belgium’s Victor Hofmans took the bronze with an 11.01s timing.

Borgohain secured the top spot on the podium in the men’s 200m race with a timing of 20.96. Following closely behind was Hofmans, who finished in second place with a time of 21.42. Jamaican sprinter Samuel Rowe rounded up the top three, crossing the finish line with a time of 21.88.

Meanwhile, Sapna Kumari finished behind Belgium’s Amber Vanden Bosch in the women’s 100m hurdles after clocking 14.10, in what was a two-woman field.

India’s Mohammed Afsal P. failed to finish the men’s 800m race.

–IANS

bc/bsk