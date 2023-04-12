scorecardresearch
Athletics: Jamaican sprint icon Fraser-Pryce confirms participation in Kip Keino Classic

By Agency News Desk

Nairobi (Kenya), April 12 (IANS) Multiple-time Olympic and world female sprint champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica confirmed on Wednesday that she will race at the 2023 Kip Keino Classic Challenge Tour meeting here on May 13.

Fraser-Pryce, who won her 10th world title at the Oregon 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, will return to the meet where she started her season last year with a blistering 10.67s victory in the women’s 100m.

“Yeah, I will be in Nairobi on May 13 for the Kip Keino Classic and I will be racing over the 100m. Last year was awesome, fantastic, like all those words. The stadium was filled with so much excitement, noise, crowd, music and so much fun,” the Jamaican sprint star said in a video released by organisers.

Commonwealth Games and African champion Ferdinand Omanyala, who won the men’s 100m race last year over world champion Fred Kerley of the United States, has also been confirmed for the Kip Keino Meet, reports news agency Xinhua.

It is not clear whether Kerley will return to Kenya for a third time having won the men’s 200m race at the 2021 Kip Keino Classic.

The Kip Keino Classic is the only World Athletics Challenge Tour Gold Label meeting in Africa.

–IANS

bsk

