scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Athletics: Lithuania's Sorokin breaks own world record for 100km ultramarathon

By Agency News Desk

Vilnius (Lithuania), May 14 (IANS) Lithuanian runner Aleksandr Sorokin broke his own world record in the 100km Ultramarathon Championship held here on Sunday.

Sorokin finished first in six hours, five minutes and 35 seconds, six seconds faster than the previous record made by himself.

Sorokin told press that he had had a stomach ache during his run, but did his utmost during the last hour to break the record.

A hot spring day in Vilnius on Sunday slowed the pace of many runners, with Timothy Munzhelele of South Africa often seen walking the course.

Sorokin emphasised that he did not achieve his goal of finishing within six hours.

In 2022, Sorokin was chosen by the International Ultramarathon Association as the best runner in the world.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Italian Open: Swiatek eases into Round of 16; Bouzkova upsets Gauff
Next article
Italian Open: Djokovic overcomes Dimitrov in three sets, reaches fourth round in Rome
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Shivam Dube's 48 not out takes Chennai to 144/6 despite Narine, Chakaravarthy two-fers

Sports

Italian Open: Djokovic overcomes Dimitrov in three sets, reaches fourth round in Rome

Sports

Italian Open: Swiatek eases into Round of 16; Bouzkova upsets Gauff

Sports

Premier League: Manchester City two wins away from crown after 3-0 win over Everton

Sports

Italian Open: Medvedev downs Ruusuvuori for maiden win in Rome

News

Kerala floods movie '2018 Everyone Is A Hero' smashes Mollywood BO records

Sports

IPL 2023: Expected a tight match if we had a decent Power-play, says Sanju Samson

Sports

Shooting World Cup: Manini finishes sixth in 3P as India finish second in Baku

Sports

Virat Kohli's heartwarming Mother's Day post for incredible women of his life

Sports

China's Dou on the cusp of history, shares lead at Byron Nelson golf championships

Sports

IPL 2023: RCB thumps RR by 112-run to keep playoffs hope alive (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Unchanged CSK win toss, elect to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders

Health & Lifestyle

We confuse Hinduism as religion, it's culture & cluster of civilisations: Author Anand Neelakantan

Sports

IPL 2023: RCB's dominant bowling display rout RR by 112 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Lack of deep sleep linked to high risk of stroke, Alzhiemer's

Sports

IPL 2023: Talent was always there with Prabhsimran, got better only with maturity, reckons Sunil Joshi

Health & Lifestyle

What causes fatigue after Covid infection?

Technology

Saturn beats other planets with most number of moons in solar system

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US