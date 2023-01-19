scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Australian Open: Sania Mirza, Kazakh partner Anna Danilina win women's doubles opening round

By News Bureau

Melbourne, Jan 19 (IANS) Playing in her last Grand Slam tournament, India’s ace tennis player Sania Mirza started her Australian Open campaign with a women’s doubles first-round win, partnering with Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina here on Thursday.

The Indo-Kazakh pair defeated Ukrainian-Belgian pair Anhelina Kalinina and Alison Van Uytvanck 6-2, 7-5. Sania and Anna will face the Ukrainian-Belgian duo of Anhelina Kalinina and Alison Van Uytvanck in the second round on Friday.

The former world No. 1 women’s doubles player had earlier this month announced that she will retire from professional tennis at Dubai Tennis Championships, a WTA 1000 event, which begins on February 19.

Sania has six major titles — three in doubles and three in mixed doubles — with her maiden triumph coming in 2009 when she partnered Mahesh Bhupathi to clinch the Australian Open mixed doubles title.

In 2015, she paired up with Swiss legend Martina Hingis, with whom she won three back-to-back Grand Slam doubles titles and the duo’s first Grand Slam success came at Wimbledon the same year.

Meanwhile, Competing in their first Grand Slam together as a pair, the Indian men’s doubles wildcards Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni lost to 14th seeds John Peers of Australia and Andrea Mies of Germany 6-7(5), 7-6(4), 3-6.

Another men’s pair Ramkumar Ramanathan and his Mexican partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela suffered a 6-3, 5-7, 3-6 loss at the hands of Greek pair Stefanos Tsitsipas and his brother Petros.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Previous article
Ian Healy admits to being "a little bit worried" about no tour games for Australia on India tour
Next article
We know all the combinations that India can possibly throw at us, says Sune Luus
This May Also Interest You
Sports

We know all the combinations that India can possibly throw at us, says Sune Luus

Sports

Ian Healy admits to being "a little bit worried" about no tour games for Australia on India tour

Technology

Look at the kind of authority you wield in terms of dominance: SC to Google

News

Aashay Mishra, Shivika Pathak to play married couple in 'Agnisakshi Ek Samjhauta'

News

Shakira is raising a wall between her and ex Gerard Pique's mom's house

Sports

Geeta, Babita Phogat support cousin Vinesh and other wrestlers in protest against WFI

Sports

Australian Open: Nadal will be out of action for 6-8 weeks due to a grade 2 hip injury

News

Shraddha Kapoor is looking for answers to ‘what’s a most difficult part of love in 2023’

Technology

Garmin announces new series of multisport smartwatches in India

Technology

Twitter Blue for Android now costs $11 per month

News

'Indian Idol 13' contestant impresses Shatrughan Sinha with her diction

Sports

Troy Cooley is working really well as bowling coach, says Harmanpreet ahead of tri-series opener

News

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Shraddha Kapoor just watched the trailer and is excited to share with us

News

Shalin Bhanot Goes A Customized Wardrobe For This Season’s Bigg Boss!

Technology

Trump asked Meta to restore his FB account: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Covid patients at high death risk for at least 18 months from infection

Health & Lifestyle

Telangana begins 2nd phase of free eye screening programme

Sports

Australian Open: Brooksby shocks Ruud in second round

Sports

ISL 2022-23: How we work cohesively as defensive unit is very important, says Buckingham as MIFC beat Bagan

News

Madonna admits to 'struggling' with understanding motherhood

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US