New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) A year after the team’s brilliant triumph, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Friday received the historic Thomas Cup trophy which India lifted for the first time in the tournament’s 73-year-long history.
- Advertisement -
BAI receives historic Thomas Cup trophy for the first time
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
This May Also Interest You
- Advertisment -
Entertainment Today
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -