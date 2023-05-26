BAI to conduct trials to pick squad for Badminton Asia Junior Championship

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Anwesha Gowda, Anupama Upadhyaya and Unnati Hooda will be favourites to take their spots in the selection trials for the highly-anticipated Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023 at the Karnail Singh Stadium here from June 4-7.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) will be conducting the selection trials to pick the Indian team for the tournament.

One of Asia’s most prestigious junior badminton tournaments, which is scheduled in Yogyakarta, Indonesia from July 7-16, provides a remarkable platform for young talents to showcase their skills and compete against the best players from across the continent, the BAI informed in a release.

The tournament serves as an excellent opportunity for young Indian shuttlers to gain valuable international exposure and further their development in the sport.

The players will be selected based on their performances in the selection trials.

The trials will include Top-8 boys and girls singles shuttlers as well as Top-4 pairs from doubles events from the All India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament held in Guwahati earlier this month along with Top-4 singles players and Top-2 doubles pairs in the BAI rankings.

Anwesha Gowda (4), Anupama Upadhyaya (8), Unnati Hooda (14) and five other players, who are ranked inside Top-20 in BWF rankings, will also take part in the trials and look to secure their places in the Indian team.

–IANS

bsk