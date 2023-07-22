BAN v IND: The way the girls fought, it was unbelievable, says Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana

Dhaka, July 22 (IANS) Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana has lauded her team’s unbelievable fightback in the ODI series decider against India after the match ended in a thrilling tie at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, with both teams sharing trophy as the series ended at 1-1.

Opener Fargana Hoque scored 107, her first ODI hundred, and also became the first centurion from Bangladesh in women’s 50-over international cricket. Her efforts, along with Shamima Sultana’s 52 helped Bangladesh post a respectable 225 for 4 on a spin-friendly pitch.

In reply, knocks of 77 and 59 from Harleen Deol and Smriti Mandhana respectively kept India in the hunt for winning the match. But from 191 for four, India lost their next six wickets for just 34 runs, including two in the 48th over, to be all out for 225 in 49.3 overs. With the Super-Over not happening due to the scheduled time being over, the match ended in a tie.

“Obviously, it was a great match, getting great experience. It will help us, when we won the toss, we wanted to put on 230 runs, happy Pinky got a century. At the end of the day, we always think we are short of 5-10 runs. The way the girls fought, it was unbelievable,” said Nigar in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Nigar also revealed what the discussion was happening as play resumed after the rain break when India needed 22 runs to win. “After the break, we were talking about the two ways the game would go – either we will go hard on them or they will. Nahida bowled really well. To all the bowlers, it was an excellent performance.”

“We are looking forward to carrying this moment. As a batting unit, we collapse usually, but from here, we can have many takeaways moving forward. The crowd has been amazing throughout the tournament.”

Fargana, named Player of the Series for scoring 181 runs, said getting runs for the team mattered more than reaching a hundred. “At the start of the tournament, I felt I was in good flow and I was getting off to good starts. All my teammates always say if someone will score a century, it will be Pinky (her nickname). The plan was that if I batted long, we could get to 230. My hundred didn’t matter, the team getting runs was important.”

“I was just playing from ball to ball. I love to bat. It was a great opportunity for me so I was just very happy to take it. My friends and family have always supported me and that’s why I am able to bat like this. And not just me, many good batters in the team can do better than me.”

–IANS

nr/bsk