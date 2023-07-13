scorecardresearch
Bangladesh announce squad for India ODIs; Sharmin earns recall, Jahanara misses out

By Agency News Desk

Dhaka, July 13 (IANS) Bangladesh on Thursday recalled opening batter Sharmin Akhter into the ODI squad for the three-match women’s series against India, starting from July 16 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Sharmin last played international cricket during Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand in December 2022 and was out of the team since then. In 33 ODIs, she has scored 560 runs, including three half-centuries.

Apart from Sharmin, youngsters Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter and veteran Salma Khatun have been included in the 17-member ODI squad too. But there is still no place for fast bowler Jahanara Alam, who was also overlooked for the recent T20I series against India, which Bangladesh lost 2-1.

The three ODIs between India and Bangladesh are part of the 2022-25 ICC Women’s ODI Championship cycle, with a start of 9:30am local time. The cycle is contested between ten teams to determine qualification for the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup, to be hosted by India.

In the standings, India sits at the top with 12 points after winning six out of six matches while Bangladesh are at ninth position with four points, having lost two series to New Zealand and Sri Lanka, notably four of their matches being washed out due to rain.

Bangladesh ODI squad: Nigar Sultana (captain & wicketkeeper), Nahida Akter (vice-captain), Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Disha Biswas, Marufa Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Sanjida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Shamima Sultana

–IANS

nr/ak

