scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Barca suffers another blow from Roberto's injury

By Agency News Desk

Madrid, Oct 18 (IANS) FC Barcelona’s injury crisis worsened on Wednesday as club captain Sergi Roberto has suffered a muscle injury to his left calf.

The injury means he will miss this weekend’s game at home to Athletic Club Bilbao, next week’s Champions League tie with Shakhtar Donetsk and the ‘Clasico’ against Real Madrid the following weekend, and is a doubt for the visit to play Real Sociedad on November 4.

The injury comes at the worst possible time for Barca coach, Xavi Hernandez, who already has Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde out injured, while Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal are also slight doubts, although both participated in a part of Barca’s Wednesday training session.

–IANS

bc

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Maharashtra, Assam, CBSE schools to compete Subroto Cup (U17) quarterfinals
Next article
Men's ODI WC: New Zealand brush aside Afghanistan to keep perfect record
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US