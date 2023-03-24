scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Bayern poised to replace coach Nagelsmann with Tuchel

By News Bureau

Berlin, March 24 (IANS) The reported dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann as coach of Bayern Munich might have come as a surprise on Friday.

Former Chelsea and Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel will be the successor, and an official confirmation is expected to come after Tuchel’s signing later. The timing though gives proof of the club’s unrest and impatience when it comes to in-house difficulties.

To win titles has been an obsession-like must over decades for the Bavarians with the successful leaders Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in charge.

The duo’s success might have increased the pressure on their followers, chairman Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, a Xinhua report said.

Despite having beaten French giant Paris St German in the last 16 of the Champions League, the loss of the national league lead triggered serious concerns over a title-less disaster in the 2022/23 season.

Two years ago, Nagelsmann was seen as the rising coaching star. Bayern paid 25 million euros to RB Leipzig to get him.

Now Nagelsmann is said to have lost the locker room on his way through a bumpy first season last year and the uncontrollable unsteadiness this year.

In 2018, Tuchel signed with Paris followed by his signature with Chelsea two years later. This time Tottenham turned up at the doorstep.

With the Blues, Tuchel proved he can win big international titles. The triumphant 2021 Champions League victory told the story.

While Nagelsmann went on a private ski tour to Austria this Wednesday, Bayern worked what turned into breaking news this Friday.

As a curious fact, Tuchel will be sitting on Bayern’s bench on April 1 to recapture the league’s top spot against Dortmund before facing former Bayern coach Pep Guardiola and the Citizens in the Champions League.

With Nagelsmann, Bayern had gambled away a 10-point lead in the league. Bayern’s leaders missed the demanded progress with one of football’s best-equipped squads while the coach delivered the poorest league season in 11 years.

The young and to some extent inexperienced Nagelsmann smashed under the weight that comes with a club like Bayern. The bad news is said to have reached the coach late Thursday night and the players heard about it a day later.

Now it’s on Tuchel to turn things for the better. The new arrival must quickly gain the trust of the squad and deliver results. The titles are at stake, the league, the German Cup, and the Champions League.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
IPL 2023: Participation of Mukesh Choudhary, Mohsin Khan under doubt due to injuries: Report
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Participation of Mukesh Choudhary, Mohsin Khan under doubt due to injuries: Report

Sports

WPL 2023, Eliminator: Mumbai Indians thrash UP Warriorz by 72 runs, to face Delhi Capitals in final

Sports

Bumrah's recovery process kept secret, only NCA head Laxman allowed to talk to him and physios: Report

Sports

To come back after two years and win the IPL like Dhoni did is amazing: Gavaskar

Sports

IPL 2023: Impact player rule should be a lot easier to handle in 20 overs, reckons Sai Kishore

Sports

WPL 2023, Eliminator: Sciver-Brunt's 72 not out propel Mumbai Indians to 182-4 against UP Warriorz

News

Farhan Akhtar all praise for Raj govt's film tourism policy

Sports

Tri-nation football: Myanmar face stiff challenge against Kyrgyz Republic (preview)

News

‘Gaslight’ director Pavan Kirpalani says Sara and Saif do have similarities!

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-like virus in native UK bats raises spillover risk: Scientists

Health & Lifestyle

Covid cases in Karnataka cross 100 mark for 4 days, Health Dept concerned

Sports

Mitchell Marsh is coming into IPL 2023 in his best form: Ponting

News

Ellie Goulding releases new single 'By the End of the Night'

Sports

IPL 2023: We're really going to see the real Prithvi Shaw this season, says Ponting

Health & Lifestyle

Safety of painkillers for back pain 'uncertain': Study

News

Bomman, Bellie of 'The Elephant Whisperers' cheered as they board flight

News

Rajit Dev: From being a dancer to a choreographer, I feel I have come a long way

News

Teaser for Malayalam movie ‘Live’ out; Mamta Mohandas reacts

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US