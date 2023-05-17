BCB announce schedule for Afghanistan's all-format tour in June

Dhaka, May 17 (IANS) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced the schedule for Afghanistan’s all-format tour of Bangladesh, which is set to kick off on June 14 with the one-off Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, here.

Afghanistan will arrive on June 10 for the series and will travel to India while the Bangladesh tour breaks for Eid-ul-Adha. They are set to return to Bangladesh on July 1, four days before the commencement of the three-match ODI series, with all the games set to be played in Chattogram.

The tour also consists of a two-match T20I series in Sylhet that culminates on July 16.

Before arriving in Bangladesh, Afghanistan will face Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series starting June 2.

Afghanistan have fond memories of the last time they travelled to Bangladesh to play Test cricket. In the only time the two nations clashed in the longer format, Afghanistan recorded a thumping 224-run win against Bangladesh.

In ODIs, the Tigers hold a 7-4 win record head-to-head while Afghanistan enjoy a 6-3 record in the shortest format.

While the squads are yet to be announced, Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is in a race against time to be fit for the one-off Test due to a finger injury he suffered during the ODI series against Ireland.

Full schedule:

June 14-18: One-off Test, Dhaka

July 5 : First ODI, Chattogram

July 8 : Second ODI, Chattogram

July 11: Third ODI, Chattogram

July 14: First T20I, Sylhet

July 16 : Second T20I, Sylhet

–IANS

ak/