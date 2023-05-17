scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

BCB announce schedule for Afghanistan's all-format tour in June

By Agency News Desk

Dhaka, May 17 (IANS) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced the schedule for Afghanistan’s all-format tour of Bangladesh, which is set to kick off on June 14 with the one-off Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, here.

Afghanistan will arrive on June 10 for the series and will travel to India while the Bangladesh tour breaks for Eid-ul-Adha. They are set to return to Bangladesh on July 1, four days before the commencement of the three-match ODI series, with all the games set to be played in Chattogram.

The tour also consists of a two-match T20I series in Sylhet that culminates on July 16.

Before arriving in Bangladesh, Afghanistan will face Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series starting June 2.

Afghanistan have fond memories of the last time they travelled to Bangladesh to play Test cricket. In the only time the two nations clashed in the longer format, Afghanistan recorded a thumping 224-run win against Bangladesh.

In ODIs, the Tigers hold a 7-4 win record head-to-head while Afghanistan enjoy a 6-3 record in the shortest format.

While the squads are yet to be announced, Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is in a race against time to be fit for the one-off Test due to a finger injury he suffered during the ODI series against Ireland.

Full schedule:

June 14-18: One-off Test, Dhaka

July 5 : First ODI, Chattogram

July 8 : Second ODI, Chattogram

July 11: Third ODI, Chattogram

July 14: First T20I, Sylhet

July 16 : Second T20I, Sylhet

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Next Gen Cup: Stellenbosch FC begin title defence with 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC
Next article
Almost Diana Part II: Harry-Meghan in 'near catastrophic' car chase by New York paps
This May Also Interest You
News

Almost Diana Part II: Harry-Meghan in 'near catastrophic' car chase by New York paps

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Stellenbosch FC begin title defence with 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC

Health & Lifestyle

Heat wave conditions grip Telangana, mercury shoots to 46 degrees

News

Cyanide Mohan/'Dahaad', Bombay Talkies/'Jubilee': Real lives, reel stories

Sports

CPL 2023: Dwayne Bravo returns to Trinbago Knight Riders, Phil Simmons appointed head coach

Health & Lifestyle

Gene modification of stem cells enables mice to live 20% longer: Study

Technology

India saw only 100 deals valued at $5 bn in April

News

Sunny Singh dedicates performance in 'Adipurush' to his action-director father

Health & Lifestyle

Woman impersonating AIIMS doctor arrested for duping people in hospital

News

Delhi HC directs Twitter to provide BSI of handles that leaked clips of SRK-starrer 'Jawan'

Health & Lifestyle

SC stays NCDRC order on Rs 2 crore compensation for 'wrong' haircut

Sports

Italian Open: 'I'm not going to allow someone…', Djokovic not pleased with Norrie's unsporting behaviour

Health & Lifestyle

ART consumable devices market to exceed $440 mn by 2030: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Blue light from smart screens may be harming your skin health: Experts

Technology

Digital solutions company STL logs Rs 6,925 cr in revenue, 51% PAT growth

News

Chiwetel Ejiofor signed for 'Venom 3'

Sports

Credit to Xavi, Alemany for building Barca's title-winning squad

Sports

Rostyn Griffiths signs one year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US