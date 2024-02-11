Beijing to host 2029 World Aquatics Championships

Lausanne, Feb 11 (IANS) Beijing, the Chinese capital, has been confirmed as the host of the 2029 World Aquatics Championships, following a bidding process and careful consideration by the World Aquatics Bureau, the international federation for water sports World Aquatics, formerly known as FINA, said on Sunday.

The World Aquatics Championships 2029 will welcome more than 2,500 world-class athletes from over 200 countries and regions to compete in the six aquatic sports of swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving, the World Aquatics said.

The World Aquatics event will be organised in close cooperation with the China Swimming Association and the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports.

In addition to the World Aquatics Championships 2029, Bejing will also host the World Aquatics Masters Championships 2029. The dates for both of these events will be announced in due course.

Beijing has hosted 15 editions of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup, along with multiple World Cup events in swimming, diving, artistic swimming and water polo. China also hosted both the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) in Hangzhou in 2018 and the World Aquatics Championships in Shanghai in 2011.

Moreover, China will also host three World Aquatics events in 2024 alone: the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup in Beijing (April 5-7), the World Aquatics Diving World Cup – Super Final in Xi’an (April 19-21), and the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Shanghai (October 18-20).

With the World Aquatics Championships 2024 currently taking place in Doha, the 2025 and 2027 editions of the World Aquatics Championships will be hosted in Singapore and Budapest, respectively.

