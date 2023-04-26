Botafogo step up pursuit of James Rodriguez

Rio De Janeiro, April 26 (IANS) Botafogo are preparing a new bid to sign Colombian international midfielder James Rodriguez, according to media reports in Brazil.

Club owner John Textor is expected to make an improved offer after Rodriguez reportedly rejected an initial proposal as he waits for potential suitors to emerge in Europe, O Globo reported on Tuesday.

It added that the 31-year-old has also attracted interest from clubs in Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

Rodriguez has been a free agent since parting ways with Greece’s Olympiacos earlier this month.

Botafogo are currently second in Brazil’s 20-team Serie A standings, behind Fluminense on goal difference, after two wins from their first two matches of the season.

