Brazil international and former Barca defender Alves arrested for alleged sexual assault

By News Bureau

Madrid, Jan 20 (IANS) Brazil international defender and former FC Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint Germain and Sevilla defender Dani Alves was arrested in Barcelona on Friday in relation to an alleged sexual assault in a Barcelona nightclub on New Year’s Eve.

Alves was arrested after arriving from Mexico, where he currently plays for Pumas in the Liga MX.

Regional prosecutors have asked for the 39-year-old to be remanded in custody without bail, as investigations continue into the alleged incident in the ‘Sutton’ nightclub.

A woman (who has not been named) reported Alves to nightclub security staff on the night of the possible incident and made an official complaint to police on January 2nd, Xinhua reported.

The defender had previously spoken about the case to Spanish TV network, Antena 3, in which he denied all of the allegations.

“I’m very sorry, but I have no idea who that lady is, I don’t know who she is, I’ve never seen her in my life. In all these years I have never invaded someone’s personal space, much less without consent, how am I going to do it with a woman or a girl?,” he said.

–IANS

ak/

ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC close gap at the top with a 2-0 win over East Bengal FC
Pranavi Urs wins second leg of WPGT by five shots
