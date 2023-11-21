Brazil reach U17 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal

Jakarta, Nov 21 (IANS) Thanks to two goals from Estevao Willian and one from Luighi Hanri, Brazil beat Ecuador 3-1 here to enter the Under-17 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.

At the Manahan Stadium in Central Java province, Brazilian players made 21 shots, as compared to Ecuador’s 15. reports Xinhua.

Michael Bermudez scored a goal for Ecuador during the first half.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” said Brazil’s elated captain, Vitor Reis, at the final whistle. “We’ve had four matches against them and four straight draws,” added the defender. “They’ve all been very tough games, especially away to them. We took our chance today and came away smiling.”

In another round of 16 match held at the same venue on Monday, Spain tamed Japan 2-1, thanks to goals made by Quim Junyent and Marc Guiu.

Barcelona star proved the hero as Spain edged past a stern Japan defence to book a quarter-final date with Germany or USA.

Guiu was the hero again for Spain as the Barcelona star netted a 74th-minute winner to sink a stubborn Japan side.

Spain, who continue their 100 per cent record at the last-16 stage, will now face either USA or Germany in the last 16. Meanwhile, Japan head home at this stage for a fourth successive tournament.

