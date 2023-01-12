scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Brenda Fruhvirtova, Shnaider, Bejlek qualify for Australian Open

By News Bureau

Melbourne, Jan 12 (IANS) There will be two sister acts in the main draw of the Australian Open after teenagers Brenda Fruhvirtova and Polina Kudermetova successfully navigated qualifying to make their Grand Slam main draw debuts.

No.135-ranked Fruhvirtova pulled off her second comeback from a set down in as many days, defeating Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-4 in 2 hours and 53 minutes.

No.182-ranked Kudermetova had a more straightforward time, needing only 76 minutes to advance 6-4, 6-2 past Asia Muhammad. Both Fruhvirtova and Kudermetova were making their Grand Slam qualifying debuts.

Fruhvirtova, the youngest player in the Top 250, became the fifth-youngest qualifier in Australian Open history and the youngest since Marta Kostyuk in 2018. The Czech is the younger sister of No.80-ranked Linda, herself the youngest player in the Top 100 at 17 years old. Kudermetova’s older sibling is No.9-ranked Veronika.

Three more players took the total number of teenage qualifiers to five. No.8 seed Diana Shnaider, 18, completed a dominant week with a 6-2, 6-1 defeat of Anastasia Tikhonova in just 55 minutes. Shnaider, who was ranked No.877 this time last year and now sits at a career high of No.105, has dropped just 16 games in three qualifying matches.

An all-teenage final round saw the Czech Republic’s Sara Bejlek, 16, back up her upset of No.1 seed Alycia Parks in the previous round by racing past 18-year-old Erika Andreeva 6-2, 6-3.

The 19-year old Selekhmeteva also advanced in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 over Sophie Chang. Bejlek and Selekhmeteva have both qualified for their second major main draw, having debuted last year at the US Open and Roland Garros respectively.

Three former Top 30 players also returned to the Australian Open main draw. CoCo Vandeweghe, the 2017 semifinalist, needed three sets to hold off the plucky Yuriko Miyazaki, but came through 6-3, 6-7(3), 7-6[1] after the Briton fell away in the match tiebreak.

No.3 seed Anna Karolina Schmiedlova completed her qualifying campaign without the loss of a set after beating Elizabeth Mandlik 6-4, 6-4, and former US Open quarter-finalist Lesia Tsurenko came through 6-4, 6-2 over Leolia Jeanjean. However, former World No.10 Kristina Mladenovic was unable to join them, falling 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to Katie Volynets.

Elsewhere, former NCAA champion Arianne Hartono qualified for her second Australian Open in a row, overcoming No.14 seed Laura Pigossi 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in 2 hours and 22 minutes, as per WTA.

A clash of 2001-born former junior standouts saw No.17 seed Clara Burel advance 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 past Olga Danilovic, while Italy’s Lucrezia Stefanini advanced to her first major main draw after Sachia Vickery retired due to an ankle injury trailing 6-0, 3-0.

The 16 qualifiers were rounded out by Eva Lys, Katherine Sebov, Cristina Bucsa and Selena Janicijevic. Their placements in the main draw are below.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
Why will Ram Charan dance ’17 times’ again on ‘Naatu Naatu’!!
Next article
Hockey World Cup: Former stars Somaya, D'Souza, Mascarenhas hope India end medal drought at home
This May Also Interest You
News

'Wo Kashish' is about memories that haunt you, says Shaheer Sheikh

Technology

Microsoft Edge gets text prediction feature in latest update

Sports

Australia have a chance, they have pretty decent captain in Cummins: Ian Chappell

News

Abhishek Nigam to return to TV with ‘Alibaba’ Chapter 2

News

'Alibaba' gets new identity, new face; 'Pandya Store' takes 5-year leap

News

Tahir Raj Bhasin is all geared up for 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' Season 2

News

Vijay Deverakonda in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s periodic cop drama

Technology

Google to roll out Bluetooth support for Stadia Controllers

News

'Bulleya' hitmaker Papon celebrates Bihu with band members

Sports

LSG believed in Kyle Mayers and he has now delivered for Durban franchise, says Pragyan Ojha

News

Shilpa Shinde returns to television with Sony SAB ‘Maddam Sir’

Technology

Apple eyes India, Vietnam to replace China as its key manufacturer

News

'Shehzada' Kartik Aaryan celebrated his first Lohri in Punjab

Technology

Apple Watch micro-LED display may be manufactured by LG

Sports

Current Australia team has a huge chance to beat India: Justin Langer

Health & Lifestyle

Mohnish Doultani shares the best itinerary from his two-month Bali trip

News

'BB16': 'Mandali' Shiv, Nimrit, MC Stan get emotional at Abdu's exit

News

'I just met God': Rajamouli after meeting Steven Spielberg

Sports

FanCode to stream inaugural edition of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in India

Sports

IND v AUS: Sarfaraz would feel "cheated", hand-done by selectors after SKY picked for Tests, say experts, fans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US